Graham Rahal’s wife Courtney pens an adorable post for John Force Racing’s 300th Funny Car win

IndyCar legend Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, took the time to applaud her father's (John Force - founder) NHRA Drag Racing team, John Force Racing, on its 300th Funny Car win.

Courtney, who also previously used to drive for the team, posted about John Force Racing's mega achievement on her Instagram account. Moreover, in line with this, she even came up with a heartfelt caption.

"Last weekend at the drag races and the team came home with the 300th win in Funny Car for @jfr_racing! So cool to be a small part of those wins back when I drove, and to be here to watch Beckman and the @peakauto team win it Sunday, with my girls!"

Graham Rahal tied the knot with Courtney Force in November 2015. Since then, the latter has often been spotted supporting Rahal during his IndyCar race weekends. On some occasions, she has even brought her children (two daughters) to the race tracks.

Graham Rahal's take on his 2025 RLL Racing teammates

While Courtney Force talked up John Force Racing's 300th Funny Car win, her husband, Graham Rahal, has two new teammates at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season.

The 36-year-old recently took the time to talk about Devlin DeFrancesco and Louis Foster (2024 Indy NXT Champion) on the Doug and Drivers show, and in line with this, he had the following to say regarding his new teammates. Firstly, while talking about DeFrancesco, Rahal added:

"I've known Dev for a long time. He's such a great kid, I think often misunderstood too, you know, people have this perception of Devlin that's actually quite wrong, who he is and things. I'm excited to help him take the next level in his career." (2:36 - 2:49)

Secondly, he had the following to say regarding Foster:

"Now Louie, you know, Louie obviously come out of Indy Lights, you win the championship, you dominate that category. Louie hasn't asked much, hasn't said much yet, I'm sure he will with time." Rahal further added. (3:08 - 3:20).

Graham Rahal is one of the most experienced drivers on the current IndyCar grid. He has so far made over 270 appearances and has managed to amass six Grand Prix wins, 29 podiums, and five pole positions.

Being the senior pro at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Rahal has the task of helping DeFrancesco and Foster as much as possible in the 2025 campaign. Moreover, he also has the responsibility of looking after his own performance on the race track. At Round 2, the Thermal Club Grand Prix, he managed an impressive P11 finish and is currently in 12th place in the overall drivers' standings.

