Graham Rahal's wife dons printed midi dress alongside Brittany Force in Turks & Caicos photo dump

Courtney Force, wife of IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, donned a red floral dress during a recent family trip to Turks and Caicos, a series of coral islands in the British Overseas Territory. The trip came just days after Rahal took part in the two-day Indianapolis 500 Open Test. Courtney shared a beachside picture on social media alongside her sister, Brittany Force.

Courtney wore a red sleeveless midi dress covered in a delicate floral print. The dress featured a deep V-neckline and a cutout design at the waist, giving it a stylish yet laid-back look perfect for the beach. She paired her outfit with round sunglasses and wore just a thin bracelet on her wrist.

Brittany, standing next to Courtney, wore a light pink dress. Courtney simply captioned her Instagram post, saying:

"Paradise found 📍"

Sisters Brittany and Courtney Force come from a family with a rich racing history. They are daughters of John Force, a 16-time NHRA champion. Courtney also used to compete in the Funny Car championship and has 12 career wins under her belt. Brittany currently competes in the NHRA Top Fuel Dragster Series and is a two-time world champion.

Courtney quit racing in 2019, four years after getting married to Graham Rahal, to focus on raising her family. Graham and Courtney have two daughters: Harlan Ann Rahal and Tinley Leighton Rahal.

The two-day Open Test held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday (April 23) and Thursday (April 24) saw Graham Rahal finish P16 with the fastest lap being turned around at 229.634 mph.

Graham Rahal’s wife shared an elated reaction on her sister’s record-breaking feat

Brittany Force recently set a new Top Fuel speed record by reaching 341.59 mph during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte on April 25, 2025. This run surpassed her previous record of 338.94 mph, set in 2022 at the NHRA Finals in Pomona.

The record-breaking pass occurred during the second qualifying session on Friday night. Force's HendrickCars.com dragster completed the 1,000-foot run in 3.667 seconds, placing her third in the provisional qualifying standings, behind Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon.

Courtney celebrated the milestone for her sister and reshared the video clip of the record-breaking qualifying run on her Instagram Story. She also shared the following reaction.

"Way to go Britt and that Hendrick Cars team on that 341mph," Courtney wrote.

Courtney’s husband, Graham Rahal, will also return to IndyCar racing action next week on Sunday, May 4, in the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.

