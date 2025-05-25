Graham Rahal’s wife expresses appreciation to Jack Harvey for babysitting their daughters at the Indy 500 parade

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, recently shared an Instagram story with her followers. The story featured her husband along with their daughters Harlan and Tinley Rahal, and fellow racing drivers Jack Harvey, Rinus VeeKay and his wife Carmen VeeKay.

On Saturday, May 24, Courtney Force uploaded a photo to her Instagram story of the drivers and their families on their way to the Indy 500 parade. In the picture, the Dreyer and Reinbold Racing driver Jack Harvey can be seen holding Rahal's daughters, Harlan Rahal and Tinley Rahal. The story was later reposted by the driver. Force captioned the story, thanking Harvey for babysitting their daughters.

"On our way to the Indy 500 parade! 🏁 ( Thanks @jack_harvey93 for babysitting 😜🥰) @grahamrahal @rinusveekay @carmenveekay"

Screenshot of Graham Rahal's Instagram story via his Instagram @grahamrahal

Courtney Force is a former drag racing driver herself and drove for her father John Force Racing's team. During her racing tenure she amassed over 12 wins in the Funny Car racing series and became one of the female drivers with the most wins in the series' history. She retired from the sport in 2019 to spend more time with her family.

As for her husband, Graham Rahal, he drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda. He will be participating in the Indianapolis 500, which he will start in 30th place. His season so far has been off to a decent start as he qualified in 21st place for the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2. He finished the race in 12th place. During the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, he qualified in 2nd spot and took the checkered flag in 6th spot.

Rahal will be looking forward to making up places at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on Sunday May 25. The green flag will be waved off at 12:45 pm ET and will be telecast on FOX channel.

When Graham Rahal spoke up about an 'interesting dynamic' he shares with his wife

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal once spoke about an 'interesting dynamic' he shares with his wife, Courtney Force. The 36-year-old first made his debut in 2008 and has been in the driver market ever since, dealing with numerous contract negotiations.

In 2023, while answering questions for IndyCar's 'Five questions with', Eric Smith questioned Rahal about handling contract negotiations between him and the team and who he turns to in moments like these. The American driver answered, saying,

"I consult with my wife (and) with myself. I think it’s a very interesting dynamic. You know, I can't talk to my dad (Bobby Rahal) about it really. In the end, I did my negotiating through my dad, but really, it was Mike that I worked with, and at the end, it was Mike’s decision. And so, it's kind of an interesting dynamic for sure. I mean, in the end, I never have once doubted the team."

Courtney Force herself has had a very successful racing career and has had her fair share of contract negotiations, making her Graham Rahal's go-to person for contract negotiations.

