Graham Rahal's wife lauds RLL Racing driver's 'hard work and dedication' days after Indy 500

Graham Rahal’s wife, Courtney Force, took to social media and praised the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver for his ‘hard work and dedication’ just days after the 2025 Indy 500. Rahal finished 20th in the race on Sunday, May 25, after starting 28th in the 33-car field.

He gained eight spots during the race and was later credited with three more positions, and climbed up to P17 due to post-race penalties for other drivers. Marcus Ericsson, Kyle Kirkwood, and Callum Ilott were relegated to the back of the field after failing post-race technical inspection.

Rahal drove the No. 15 RLL Honda and completed 199 of 200 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He earned 13 points for his finish. Rahal had originally qualified 30th, the final guaranteed spot in the field, on the first day of qualifying, but moved up to 28th on the starting grid after two Team Penske drivers, Josef Newgarden and Will Power, were penalized for using illegal parts during the second day of qualifying.

Courtney Force, a former drag racer and longtime supporter of her husband, shared a message on Instagram along with photos from the race weekend.

"Another Indy 500 in the books! Proud of this guy on another tough month. But he pushed through, never gave up, and worked through the challenges. What a month for him and his @united.rentals team. Proud of all your hard work and dedication, and can’t wait to get to the next one in Detroit!🏁" Courtney wrote through her Instagram post.

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force met through social media in 2013 and had their first date at the IndyCar Series finale in Fontana that same year. They got engaged in 2014 during a trip to Venice, Italy, and were married in 2015 near Santa Barbara, California.

Courtney continues to support Rahal at races around the country and remains a regular presence in the paddock.

Graham Rahal once shared his raw emotions of watching his wife race in NHRA

Graham Rahal at the NTT IndyCar Series PPG 375 - Practice - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal’s wife, Courtney Force, is not only the daughter of NHRA legend John Force but also a former top-level drag racer herself. She earned her Funny Car license in 2011 and won 12 races during her career.

In 2014, Courtney surpassed her sister Ashley Force to become the winningest female Funny Car driver in NHRA history. After a successful drag racing career, she stepped away from racing in 2019 to focus on raising her family. The couple now has two daughters: Harlan Ann and Tinley Leighton.

During her racing career, Graham Rahal spoke openly about how difficult it was to watch his wife compete in such a fast and dangerous sport. In a 2016 interview with IndyCar.com, he said:

“It’s a very unfamiliar situation. Most people in this world don’t really understand what’s that like from a husband side because they don’t have to experience that too much with their wives. Obviously, for me, she’s far more than a race car driver or just another female. It’s important to me that she’s safe, and luckily, she is.”

Graham Rahal currently sits 12th in the NTT IndyCar drivers' standings with 105 points to his name and trails the championship leader, Alex Palou, by 201 points. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan racing driver will be back for more IndyCar racing action on Sunday, June 1, in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at the 1.645-mile Detroit street circuit.

