Graham Rahal's wife offers a peek into 'little beach vacay' at Turks and Caicos 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, shared pictures of her daughters on vacation on Instagram. She posted a carousel of five of her and her daughters' pictures, enjoying their vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Force is a former Drag racer who competed in the NHRA tour for her father's racing team, John Force Racing. She is one of the female drivers with the most funny car wins, 12. She retired from racing in 2019 to spend more time with her family.

Force captioned her Instagram post:

"Took a trip to Turks for a little beach vacay with the whole fam! Love spending time with my little loves and having cousin time by the pool 🌴🍹"

Graham Rahal and his wife, Courtney Force, welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020 and their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, in September 2022. Rahal and Force met via X and tied the knot in November 2015.

Rahal drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car and has six wins to his name. The American driver has been having a decent 2025 season so far, as he qualified in 21st place and wrapped up the race on Sunday in 12th place for the opening race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which took place on March 2. At the recently concluded ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, the 36-year-old qualified in 16th place and took the checkered flag in 22nd place.

Graham Rahal is in Indianapolis, gearing up for the upcoming open test as part of the preparation for the race at the 109th Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is scheduled to take place on May 25.

When Graham Rahal opened up about "very interesting dynamic" with wife Courtney Force

Graham Rahal once opened up about an interesting dynamic with his wife. The 36-year-old has been in the racing scene since 2008. Over the years, Rahal has dealt with numerous contract negotiations. During an interview in 2023, he opened up about consulting his wife for contract negotiations.

While in conversation with IndyCar's Eric Smith, Rahal spoke about the interesting dynamic he shares with his wife.

"I consult with my wife (and) with myself. I think it’s a very interesting dynamic. You know, I can't talk to my dad (Bobby Rahal) about it really. In the end, I did my negotiating through dad, but really, it is Mike that I worked with and at the end, it was Mike’s decision. And so, it's kind of an interesting dynamic for sure. I mean, in the end, I never have once doubted the team," Rahal said.

Force has a lot of experience under her belt due to her own racing career and therefore Rahal feels like she is the go-to person when it comes to negotiating contracts.

