Graham Rahal's wife teases podcast with father and NHRA icon John Force 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, recently shared an Instagram post with her fans. The post featured John Force, her father and NHRA legend, as she teased about a podcast episode.

John Force is an American drag racing driver. He has 17 Funny Car championships (16 NHRA and 1 AHRA) and has around 157 career wins in drag racing. He also owns a team called 'John Force Racing'.

On Thursday, May 8, Courtney Force uploaded a post to her Instagram featuring her father, John Force, along with a podcast setup. She captioned the post:

"Had a fun day filming with my dad and telling all kinds of stories. I'm exited for whats to come! Stay tuned🎙️"

Courtney Force is a former drag racer who drove for her father's team, John Force Racing. She has 12 wins in the Funny Car series, making her one of the female drivers with the most wins in the division's history. She retired from racing in 2019 as she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Her husband, Graham Rahal, drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, run by his father. The American driver's 2025 season is off to a decent start, as for the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg on March 2, he qualified in 21st place and finished the race in 12th spot. During the recently held Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4, he qualified in 21st spot and took the checkered flag in 14th place.

Graham Rahal, who has six wins to his name, is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25.

Graham Rahal once spoke about an interesting dynamic he shares with his wife, Courtney Force

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal once spoke about a 'very interesting dynamic' he shares with his wife, Courtney Force. Rahal has been in the racing industry since 2008, and over the years, he has dealt with a lot of contract negotiations.

Speaking about the same with IndyCar's Eric Smith, in an interview from 2023, the American driver spoke about consulting his wife during the contract negotiations.

"I consult with my wife (and) with myself. I think it’s a very interesting dynamic. You know, I can't talk to my dad (Bobby Rahal) about it really. In the end, I did my negotiating through my dad, but really, it was Mike that I worked with, and at the end, it was Mike’s decision. And so, it's kind of an interesting dynamic for sure. I mean, in the end, I never have once doubted the team," Rahal said.

Courtney Force has a lot of experience when it comes to contract negotiations due to her own racing career as well, making her Rahal's go-to person during contract negotiations.

