Graham Rahal says he’s “eager for a little break” after missing the top 10 at Laguna Seca

By Chionia Colaco
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:32 GMT
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Graham Rahal at Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently spoke about his race at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. The Indiana native shared a tweet with his fans reflecting on his outing at the race and posted a few pictures.

The pictures included him driving at the track during various sessions, and one of him posing with one of his daughters. He also said he is "eager for a little break." Rahal wrote:

"P12 at one of America’s classic road circuits with the family in tow. $4,750 raised for #TurnsForTroops thanks to @UnitedRentals. Eager for a little break to recharge and get after it at these last 3 races! See ya in Portland! #INDYCAR"
The American drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan race car powered by Honda. He qualified in eighth place for the race on Sunday and outqualified his teammate, Louis Foster. He put in a lap at the average speed of 101.827 mph.

Graham Rahal has had a good 2025 season so far. For the maiden race of the season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg, held on March 2, he qualified in 21st place and finished the race in 12th place. During the recently held Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, he qualified in fifth place and finished the race in seventh place.

"Success is measured in many different ways"- Graham Rahal speaks about his 300th race start

Graham Rahal recently spoke about his 300th career race start at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 16. He also discussed how success is measured in many different ways.

While in conversation with Eric Smith, an IndyCar insider, Rahal spoke about his consecutive race starts in IndyCar and that he has not missed a single race since Edmonton, July 2010.

"Success is measured in many different ways, and when you look at wins, maybe it's not enough, but I've been fortunate to have a long career here. But hopefully there's still a ways to go," Rahal said.
“Three hundred races, I think what I'm most fortunate about is to have been able to stay, knock on wood, pretty healthy through those times, and hopefully that will continue, as well,” he added.
With this achievement, Rahal joined his fellow racer, Scott Dixon, who also marked his 410th race start at the same event.

Graham Rahal has been in the sport since 2008, with six wins and 146 top-10s. The Indiana native currently sits in 19th place in the drivers' championship with 213 points.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
