Graham Rahal sends a message after an underwhelming Barber showing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal has qualified 21st in the 27-driver grid for the fourth round of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship at the Barber Motorsports Park. Following this, he acknowledged the underwhelming result but remained optimistic for the race.

Ad

On Saturday, May 3rd, Chip Ganassi driver and championship leader Alex Palou, topped the qualifying session with a time of 1:07.2918 whereas Rahal ended up on the opposite end of the roster, setting a time of 01:08.0106 which placed him 21st. The 36-year-old immediately understood that it will be a steep climb to the front during the race showdown.

Rahal, who has amassed a following of 128.4k on X (formerly known as Twitter), shared his post-quali thoughts with his fans. He acknowledged the tricky conditions in the qualifying but affirmed to give it his all on the race day.

Ad

Trending

"Got some work to do tomorrow! Tricky conditions today, but we’ll be eyes forward and get the elbows out in the race. #INDYCAR," wrote Rahal

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rookie driver Louis Foster, who also represents Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, emerged as the standout performer within the team during the session, clocking a lap time of 1:08.4427. His efforts placed him 12th overall on the timesheet. While Foster showed promising pace, his teammates Graham Rahal and Devlin DeFrancesco struggled. DeFrancesco found himself at the bottom of the grid in 27th with a time of 1:09.0373.

Graham Rahal expresses his feelings after the "solid first day" IMS Test

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing reflected on the initial day of testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which kicked off on April 23. The session signals the start of on-track preparations for the 2025 Indianapolis 500, scheduled for Sunday, May 25.

Ad

This year's event marks a significant shift with the introduction of hybrid power units, a first for the Indy 500. With only two days allocated for testing, all 34 drivers are using this limited window to get acquainted with the new system ahead of one of motorsport’s most prestigious races.

Graham Rahal, who drives for RLL, a team owned by his father, summed up his 'solid first day'. He stated how he faced an obstacle, but still had a great outing for the test. He made a post on X with the caption:

Ad

"Cut it a little close in 3 and just barely caught the fence. We’re good though! Other than that a pretty solid first day and we get to crank up the boost tomorrow".

Before attempting the showdown at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the iconic Indy 500 along with 7 part time drivers, the 27 full-time IndyCar drivers will battle it out on May 4 at Barber Motorsports Park, in Birmingham, Alabama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.