Graham Rahal shares good news after unfortunate Barber weekend

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently posted a tweet about good news via his X account. Rahal had an unlucky weekend at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix held on May 4.

Ad

The 36-year-old driver shared a tweet with his followers on May 5. It mentioned his outing at the Barber Motorsports Park road course, along with a few pictures from the race weekend. Additionally, he mentioned that there was 'good news' because it was the month of May, referring to the iconic Indy 500 race, scheduled to take place later this month.

Not our weekend but the good news is it’s May, and it’s time for the big show! #INDY500 #INDYCAR

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The American driver had an unfortunate weekend at the road course as he qualified in 21st place and finished the race in 14th place. Rahal's 2025 IndyCar season was off to a decent start as he qualified in 21st place for the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2 and wrapped up the race in 12th place. However, during the recently held 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, held on April 13, the #15 driver qualified in 16th position and finished the race in 22nd position.

Ad

Graham Rahal is currently gearing up for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on May 25. Prior to that, the drivers will race at the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, where Rahal will be looking to gain some points.

When Graham Rahal looked back on his missed Indy 500 victory

The American driver Graham Rahal once spoke about his missed Indianapolis 500 victory. The win slipped away from Rahal's hands as he had to retire after a pit stop mishap.

Ad

The ordeal took place during the 2021 Indianapolis 500, where Rahal was on the verge of victory. He tried to keep the pit stops to a minimum. However, during his last pit stop, the crew failed to secure the left rear tire, which resulted in a crash at turn 2.

While in conversation with The Checkered Flag a day after the race, Graham Rahal spoke about the incident.

"The Indy 500 ends in disappointment.A little more so today because I really think we had them today, I really do. We were good on one more stop, and everybody else needed two."

Ad

“I can’t tell you how bad this one stings, but we win as a team, we lose as a team. From a strategy standpoint, we saved fuel, we were kicking their butts on fuel saving, and we were looking really good at the end to maybe even do just one more stop,” he added.

Ad

Unfortunately for Rahal, after 2021, his highest finish was in 2022, where he placed 14th. He will be looking forward to getting a good result at this years Indianapolis 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.