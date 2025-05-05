Graham Rahal shares picture with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey at Barber

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently shared an Instagram story with his followers. The story featured Southeastern Conference (SEC) commissioner Greg Sankey.

Sankey has served as the SEC commissioner since 2015. He also served as an American Athletics administrator. Sankey was recently seen at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix held on Saturday, May 3.

Rahal reposted the Instagram story originally posted by his team on their social media account. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing star was seen posing alongside Sankey next to his #15 car. The post was captioned:

" It's great to have @sec commisioner Greg Sankey with us today"

Screenshot of Graham Rahal's Instagram story (via @grahamrahal)

The American driver qualified in 21st place for the Grand Prix on Sunday and crossed the finish line in 14th place. Rahal is off to a decent start this season; he qualified in 21st place for the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2 and finished 12th place. In the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, he qualified in 16th position and finished 22nd.

Graham Rahal is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled to take place on May 25.

Graham Rahal opened up about "first solid day" at the Indy 500 open test

Graham Rahal recently participated in the Indianapolis 500 open test held from April 23-24 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The testing is a part of the procedure for the preparation for the 'greatest spectacle of racing'.

Rahal is one of the 33 entries for this year's Indianapolis 500. This will also mark the first time that the drivers will drive at the Oval with the new hybrid engine, which was introduced at Mid-Ohio in July last season. The testing allows the drivers to get a gauge of what awaits them during their actual runs on the day of the event.

During one of the practice sessions, the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver lost control of the car and just brushed the wall, and managed to keep his car intact. After the practice session, Rahal wrote about his 'solid first day' at the track via X.

"Cut it a little close in 3 and just barely caught the fence. We’re good though! Other than that a pretty solid first day and we get to crank up the boost tomorrow," wrote Rahal.

During the first day of testing, Graham Rahal placed in 14th place with a speed of 222.919 mph. He placed in 15th place at the speed of 229.634 mph on the second day.

