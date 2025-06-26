Graham Rahal drops 4-word message to Santino Ferrucci after running out of fuel at Road America

Graham Rahal, driver for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, took a playful jab at AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci during a lighthearted moment on track. As Rahal was pushing his out-of-fuel No. 15 car back to the pit lane, Ferrucci, whose car had also run dry, hopped on for a ride, catching a lift while Rahal did the heavy work.

IndyCar, in collaboration with Graham Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan, posted a carousel of pictures and videos of moments between Rahal and Ferrucci. The Instagram post had a collage of screen grabs as the first picture.

The two slides that followed were videos of Rahal borrowing cold water from the crowd as he tried to push his car, which ran out of fuel after the race. While Rahal pushed the car to help clear the track, Ferrucci, who had indulged in his celebration, quickly jumped at the opportunity to hitch a ride.

Rahal reposted the montage on his story with a hilarious four-word taunt at the podium winner of the Road America.

"Thanks for the assist," wrote Rahal

Screengrab of Graham Rahal's story

Bobby Rahal, Father of Graham Rahal, Appointed Grand Marshal for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

After serving as the grand marshal for the Monterey SportsCar Championship IMSA event held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in May, legendary IndyCar driver and Indianapolis 500 champion Bobby Rahal, father of Graham Rahal, has been honored with the role of grand marshal. On June 25, officials from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. announced that Rahal will serve in the ceremonial position at The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, scheduled for Sunday, July 6.

A two-time winner at Mid-Ohio in 1985 and 1986, Rahal returns to the site of his past victories, this time not behind the wheel, but as a celebrated guest. He’ll take part in pre-race activities, including giving the famous command, “Drivers, start your engines!”—a moment he expressed great excitement and pride about, given his deep ties to the circuit.

“It’s a great honor to be the grand marshal for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio,” Rahal said. “Mid-Ohio played an important role in my personal and professional life. I went to the first-ever race there with my father in 1962 and made annual trips there after that, sometimes twice a year. I got my first win at Mid-Ohio in my SCCA class in 1974, won both IROC races I competed in there, won the Lumberman’s race and, of course, the two INDYCAR races in 1985 and 1986.”

Ohio native Bobby Rahal has enjoyed a remarkable run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in his racing career. The three-time IndyCar champion competed at the circuit 16 times, securing a podium position in eight of those events.

His consistency at the track remained strong through his final races there, with top-three finishes in both 1997 and 1998.

