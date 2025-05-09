Graham Rahal tops IndyCar practice 2 at IMS - See qualifying groups for Sonsio GP

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal topped the second IndyCar practice session at the Sonsio GP. The 36-year-old was followed by his teammates Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco as the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team occupied the top three spots.
Alex Palou and Kyffin Simpson continued their strong starts, finishing P7 and P8, and were the highest drivers to set their fastest time on the slower primary tires. The top six set their times on the alternate tires.
Team Penske IndyCar drivers Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden suffered in practice one, finishing P20 and P22, respectively. The problems continued in the second practice as Newgarden finished P19 and McLaughlin in P25. Colton Herta also had a shocker of a session, finishing P24.
Robert Shwartzman had an issue in the first practice, which limited his running, making the second practice super crucial for the PREMA Racing driver.
With 20 minutes to go in the second practice session, Kyffin Simpson and Alex Palou continued to showcase their pace, taking up the top two spots. The Arrow McLaren duo of Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard locked in the top five.
Scott McLaughlin failed to put in a good lap with 20 minutes to go and was P25. Shwartzman and Santino Ferrucci didn't set any lap times with just 15 minutes left in the session, following issues plaguing the cars.
The driver put on a new alternate set for the final 10 minutes of the session to stimulate the qualifying runs. The timing sheets went haywire in the final five minutes, with all drivers setting purple lap times. Louis Foster first went to the top, followed by his RLL teammate Graham Rahal, improving the fastest time.
Qualifying groups for the 2025 IndyCar Sonsio GP
After the second practice session, the drivers are divided into two groups for the qualifying, which depends on their qualifying position. The IndyCar drivers in odd positions (1,3,5…) get Group 2, whereas drivers in even positions (2,4,6…) get into Group 1. The qualifying groups for the 2025 IndyCar Sonsio GP are:
Group 1
1.#45 Louis Foster: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
2. #77: Sting Ray Robb: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
3. #20 Alexander Rossi: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
4. #8 Kyffin Simpson: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
5. #90 Callum Ilott: PREMA Racing Chevrolet
6. #21 Christian Rasmussen: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
7. #5 Pato O'Ward: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8. #60 Felix Rosenqvist: Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9. #51 Jacob Abel: Dale Coyne Racing Honda
10. #66 Marcus Armstrong: Meyer Shank Racing Honda
11. #27 Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti Global Honda
12. #26 Colton Herta: Andretti Global Honda
13. #14 Santino Ferrucci: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Group 2
1.#15 Graham Rahal: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
2. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3. #76 Conor Daly: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
4. #10 Alex Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
5. #6 Nolan Siegel: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
6. #7 Christian Lundgaard: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
7. #12 Will Power: Team Penske Chevrolet
8. #18 Rinus VeeKay: Dale Coyne Racing Honda
9. #9 Scott Dixon: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10. #2 Josef Newgarden: Team Penske Chevrolet
11. #28 Marcus Ericsson: Andretti Global Honda
12. #4 David Malukas: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
13. #3 Scott McLaughlin: Team Penske Chevrolet
14. #83 Robert Shwartzman: PREMA Racing Chevrolet
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.