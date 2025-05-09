Graham Rahal tops IndyCar practice 2 at IMS - See qualifying groups for Sonsio GP

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal topped the second IndyCar practice session at the Sonsio GP. The 36-year-old was followed by his teammates Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco as the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team occupied the top three spots.

Ad

Alex Palou and Kyffin Simpson continued their strong starts, finishing P7 and P8, and were the highest drivers to set their fastest time on the slower primary tires. The top six set their times on the alternate tires.

AUTO: MAY 9 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Team Penske IndyCar drivers Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden suffered in practice one, finishing P20 and P22, respectively. The problems continued in the second practice as Newgarden finished P19 and McLaughlin in P25. Colton Herta also had a shocker of a session, finishing P24.

Ad

Trending

Robert Shwartzman had an issue in the first practice, which limited his running, making the second practice super crucial for the PREMA Racing driver.

With 20 minutes to go in the second practice session, Kyffin Simpson and Alex Palou continued to showcase their pace, taking up the top two spots. The Arrow McLaren duo of Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard locked in the top five.

Scott McLaughlin failed to put in a good lap with 20 minutes to go and was P25. Shwartzman and Santino Ferrucci didn't set any lap times with just 15 minutes left in the session, following issues plaguing the cars.

Ad

AUTO: MAY 9 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The driver put on a new alternate set for the final 10 minutes of the session to stimulate the qualifying runs. The timing sheets went haywire in the final five minutes, with all drivers setting purple lap times. Louis Foster first went to the top, followed by his RLL teammate Graham Rahal, improving the fastest time.

Ad

Qualifying groups for the 2025 IndyCar Sonsio GP

After the second practice session, the drivers are divided into two groups for the qualifying, which depends on their qualifying position. The IndyCar drivers in odd positions (1,3,5…) get Group 2, whereas drivers in even positions (2,4,6…) get into Group 1. The qualifying groups for the 2025 IndyCar Sonsio GP are:

Group 1

1.#45 Louis Foster: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

2. #77: Sting Ray Robb: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Ad

3. #20 Alexander Rossi: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

4. #8 Kyffin Simpson: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

5. #90 Callum Ilott: PREMA Racing Chevrolet

6. #21 Christian Rasmussen: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

7. #5 Pato O'Ward: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8. #60 Felix Rosenqvist: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

9. #51 Jacob Abel: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

10. #66 Marcus Armstrong: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

11. #27 Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti Global Honda

12. #26 Colton Herta: Andretti Global Honda

13. #14 Santino Ferrucci: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Group 2

1.#15 Graham Rahal: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

2. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Ad

3. #76 Conor Daly: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

4. #10 Alex Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

5. #6 Nolan Siegel: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

6. #7 Christian Lundgaard: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

7. #12 Will Power: Team Penske Chevrolet

8. #18 Rinus VeeKay: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

9. #9 Scott Dixon: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

10. #2 Josef Newgarden: Team Penske Chevrolet

11. #28 Marcus Ericsson: Andretti Global Honda

12. #4 David Malukas: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

13. #3 Scott McLaughlin: Team Penske Chevrolet

14. #83 Robert Shwartzman: PREMA Racing Chevrolet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.