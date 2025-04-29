Graham Rahal wins "massive" People's Choice award in the real estate world

Graham Rahal has made his presence visible in various sectors over the past few years, apart from racing, and his design was able to win the People's Choice Award. Penning a congratulatory message on his Instagram, the 36-year-old appreciated the efforts by his partners for making his vision come to life.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's star driver, Rahal, is known for his stellar performances in the IndyCar paddock whenever the RLL car has been a top spot contender. While his experiment in the racing realm continues for now, he has been looking over various sectors recently.

Graham Rahal had partnered up with John Force Racing in the NHRA field and was able to claim some success. Moreover, this tradition has now continued outside the racing sphere, with Dillon Construction Group bringing Rahal's idea to life.

Moreover, the architecture designed by the IndyCar driver was awarded the design of the year award, leading the 36-year-old to deem it a massive award for his team, and he wrote:

"Very proud of @wheelhouse_social for a massive award this week. Thanks to @dcgbuilds & @studio_m_architecture for all their hard work making vision come together."

Graham Rahal's Instagram story on April 28 | Source: Instagram/@grahamrahal

On the other hand, Rahal's inner circle had congratulated the fleet of people involved in the project, and the RLL driver reposted the story on his Instagram:

"So thankful I get to call this kick ass club my home during the day! Congrats @avtarpley, @chelsorlowski, @grahamrahal!!"

Graham Rahal reposted Jena Collinsworth's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@grahamrahal

In the meantime, the Ohio-born driver has also been gearing up for the upcoming Indy 500 on May 25.

Graham Rahal shares his verdict on the Indy 500 open testing

Graham Rahal at the INDYCAR Indy 500 Open Testing - Source: Getty

While Rahal has never won an Indy 500, he has finished twice on the podium at the fabled race. Moreover, his expertise would help him in getting up to speed with the car at the "500," where he would be hoping to have a shot at the top spots this time around.

Reflecting on his outing at the traditional testing in April, Graham Rahal wrote on X:

"Productive couple days here at the greatest race track in the world. It doesn’t get much better than a few days under the Indiana sunshine at IMS. The hybrid has added a whole new element to this program, tricky to figure out, but feeling positive about where we are heading into the month. Up next, the Augusta of Motorsports."

Since the start of the 2025 IndyCar season, Rahal has been the team leader at RLL. He scored an 11th-place finish at the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix at the end of March, and hopes to break into the top-10 barrier soon this season.

