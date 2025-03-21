"Great friend of the family": Conor Daly mourns the heartbreaking loss of former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan

IndyCar's Conor Daly has shared a heartfelt message for former team owner Eddie Jordan, who died at 76 due to cancer on March 20, 2025. Several members of the motorsport community have mourned his loss.

Daly shared a photo of him with Jordan on his Instagram story and wrote:

"RIP Eddie Jordan, was always willing to chat. Great friend of the family."

Jordan was born on March 30, 1948, in Dublin, Ireland. In 1991, he founded the Jordan F1 team which competed until 2005. He was also famous for his podcast, Formula for Success. He had been battling prostate cancer since 2024.

Conor Daly discusses Alex Palou's 2024 win at Thermal Club

Conor Daly discussed the upcoming IndyCar Thermal Club Grand Prix on the Speed Street podcast, applauding Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou for his dominance during last year's exhibition event. Palou won $1 million for his victory.

"Yeah, interesting test ar Barbar and again sort of the usual suspects up front. How will all those teams use that information this weekend? I'm very curious to see, really does Alex Palou maintain his dominance?" Conor Daly said. "He literally kicked the cr*p out of everyone last year. He made everyone look like honestly, amateurs."

Palou was in a league of his own during last year's Thermal Club event. It was run as a non-championship race of 20 laps and Palou quite easily got the better of the rest of his competition. The upcoming edition is a full-fledged Grand Prix with points on the table.

Last year, other than the 27-year-old, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin in P2 and Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist were on the podium. The next in the top 10 were Colton Herta, Marcus Armstrong, Linus Lundqvist, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden, Christian Lundgaard, and Augustine Canapino respectively.

The 2025 Thermal Grand Prix weekend will kick off in a few hours and as Daly said, several eyes will be on the exploits of the three-time world champion, Palou. The other Chip Ganassi Racing drivers will also be in the running to secure a win in the venue's inaugural points-paying event.

