“Greedy as always”: HRC Vice President teases his vision for 2025 IndyCar season

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Mar 21, 2025 02:23 IST
IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

The 2025 IndyCar season is one race down and ahead of the Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend, HRC Vice President, Kelvin Fu has taken the time to talk about his vision for the ongoing campaign.

In line with this, he has asserted that Honda is 'greedy' for more success (the team won the 2024 IndyCar Championship with Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing). HRC appears fully committed to securing more silverware this year.

Kelvin Fu, while talking with Marshall Pruett, had the following to add:

"We are greedy as always, and our job is to win everything for Honda. And we want to win the Indy 500, the manufacturers' championship, and also the drivers' championship. This a year-long effort, right? No matter what happens, we are always pushing hard. From all the way back in early 2024, we are already looking at 2025."
Honda had a great 2024 with its customer teams. Alex Palou won the drivers' world championship with Chip Ganassi Racing (mentioned earlier) whereas another customer, Andretti Autosport finished in second place with Colton Herta.

IndyCar's Christian Lundgaard trying to get comfortable with Arrow McLaren in 2025

While Honda is targeting major silverware in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard has been putting in immense effort. He wants to get as comfortable as possible behind the wheel of his #7 Arrow McLaren challenger.

In line with this, he recently participated in a test and after his outing, added the following:

"We’re continuously working on and trying to make the car work for me because at the end of the day the bulk of the car is built around Pato. It’s a little bit of a different driving style. He can handle the unpredictability of the car where Nolan and I both want something in a sense that’s a little bit easier to drive so we can extract the pace. We can do it on one lap, but we can’t do it continuously." Lundgaard said via IndyCar.
Christian Lundgaard has jumped ship from the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team to Arrow McLaren for the 2025 season. He has been racing the sport since 2021 and has so far managed to amass one race win, three podiums, and two pole positions.

The 23-year-old ended the 2024 campaign in 11th place in the standings with 312 points. In the process of doing so, he was able to put on board one top-five and five top-ten finishes.

He has started this year's 17-race tussle on a positive foot as well. In the first race of the 2025 season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he was the highest finisher for Arrow McLaren. The 23-year-old secured an eighth-place finish in comparison to Pato O'Ward's 11th and Nolan Siegel's 25th.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
