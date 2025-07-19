"Guys going at 2 mph": Callum Ilott fuming at IndyCar rivals after Toronto qualifying debacle

PREMA Racing driver Callum Ilott was eliminated in the second round of qualifying at the 2025 Indy Toronto as others impeded the British driver on Saturday, July 19. Ilott came out fuming after the session at the IndyCar race in Canada and slammed his rivals for making mistakes and causing him a possible entry into the Fast 6.Callum Ilott put in an amazing effort to get into the second round of qualifying at the Honda Indy Toronto. The 26-year-old looked fast and had the pace to make it into the Fast Six, but was impeded on his flying laps.In Round 2 of qualifying, the PREMA Racing driver was impeded by the Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon. The IndyCar veteran went off into Turn 8 and rejoined the circuit ahead of Ilott on a flying lap.NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: GettyIlott was 2.5 tenths up on making the Fast 6 when he caught up to Dixon, and lost all the time, failing to improve. After the session, Callum Ilott was spotted frustrated in the pit box as he furiously removed his helmet and balaclava.Ilott then spoke with FOX Sports' Jack Harvey, who asked the PREMA Racing driver about his furious reaction and why it all fell away from him in qualifying round 2. Ilott said:“I didn't get a single lap because muppets keep going off into Turn 8, rejoining and blocking you, so I didn't get a single lap. It's frustrating, you've got guys going at 2 mph on their outlaps, just backing everyone up. I mean we did a great job, we have a great car. When you're two seconds off just because every lap you come through, there's a yellow in T8, I don't know, not good.”Callum Illot finished 12th in the qualifying, behind Scott Dixon and Pato O'Ward. Andretti Global's Colton Herta secured a pole ahead of the 2025 IndyCar Series leader, Alex Palou.Callum Ilott, Conor Daly, and Nathan Brown's “muppet” banter after the Indy Toronto qualifying After Callum Ilott’s interview with Jack Harvey at Indy Toronto, Motorsports reporter Nathan Brown took to the social media platform X and uploaded a post revealing that Muppet is now his favorite word. He wrote:“Muppets&quot; is my new favorite IndyCar insult. Thanks for that one, @callum_ilott.”Conor Daly came out and responded to the post, while referencing his recent online battle with Santino Ferrucci, where he called the AJ Foyt Racing driver a clown. Daly wrote:“Great word choice. Far better than clown.”Callum Ilott also came out and responded to Brown and Daly’s post with:“No clowns in the uk only muppets.”Ilott finished the qualifying in P12 and will start P11 after Scott Dixon's grid drop penalty is applied for the race on Sunday, July 20.