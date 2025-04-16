Haiden and Hailie Deegan uncover their father's favorite among the racing siblings in latest Instagram post 

The HMD Motorsports driver, Hailie Deegan, was recently seen in New York alongside her brother, Haiden Deegan, for a promotional event. The Players' Tribune posted a few pictures of the siblings in collaboration with them.

Ad

Hailie debuted in open-wheel racing on March 2 in Indy NXT by Firestone at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. She qualified for the race in 21st position and finished in 14th, making up places due to the crash on the opening lap of the race.

Hailie Deegan moved to open-wheel racing after failing to secure the sponsorship needed to advance in her stock-racing career. She previously raced in the Xfinity series with AM Racing, and her highest finish in this division came at the Ag-Pro 300, where she finished in 12th place.

Ad

Trending

Hailie Deegan and her 19-year-old brother, Haiden Deegan, were recently seen on The Players' Tribune Instagram. The post was captioned:

"You've seen them race--now meet them off the track. We hit Top of the Rock to dive into the world of the racing siblings @dangerboydeegan and @hailiedeegan 🏁. 📸: @khklann/ The Players Tribune"

Ad

In the post, the Deegan siblings were asked questions about each other. The post also featured a bunch of behind-the-scenes videos of a few pictures that were posted to the account.

In the second slide, when asked who their father's favorite racing sibling was, both answered Haiden.

Haiden Degan, like his sister, is involved in motorsports. He races in the AMA Supercross and Motocross series. He won the 2024 AMA Motocross 250cc championship and has two Championships at SMX 250 cc. The siblings are often seen supporting each other at their particular races. Hailie Deegan was seen supporting her brother recently at the AMA Supercross Championship in Philadelphia.

Ad

Hailie Deegan is enjoying her time off from racing, but she will soon step into the car on May 4 at Barber Motorsports Park for round two of Indy NXT. She has previously raced at the track during her NASCAR tenure.

Hailie Deegan opens up about her 'wild' role in Indy NXT as the only female driver

Former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan made her open-wheel debut with Indy NXT on March 2. She drives for HMD Motorsports.

Ad

She was one of the two female drivers at Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports. However, Sophia Floersch parted ways with the team after the first race due to financial issues, which left Hailie Deegan as the sole female driver on the grid.

She appeared on Fox's FOX and Friends with her brother and father. When one of the hosts, Ainsley Earhardt, asked how it felt to be a female driver in racing, she replied:

Ad

"Oh man, it's definitely wild. There's not many girls up there, so (I'm) trying to represent the females in the sport and showing other girls it's possible because there isn't many of them in racing. Very far and dew opportunities. It's definitely super hard, super physical, and so it's definitely a challenge, but I love it."

Hailie Deegan is enjoying her time off with her family while also gearing up for the upcoming race at Barber Motorsports Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More