Hailie Deegan addresses divorce rumors with fiance Chase Cabre

Hailie Deegan and her fiancé were often observed spending time away from each other, which led to speculation regarding their relationship status. However, the 23-year-old put an end to these rumors in her latest YouTube video.

The Indy NXT driver is known for her love for the stock car racing realm. She had been one of the most successful female drivers in the NASCAR ladder and even made her way into the Xfinity Series last year.

Though her Xfinity dream crumbled mid-way through the season, she had met her fiancé in the stock car racing realm a few years ago. This relationship soon transitioned into the pair getting engaged in late 2023.

However, the pair recently started spending time away from each other. This sparked some speculations that the couple was seemingly getting divorced. The rumor was a fake one, as Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre's recent conversation revealed:

"So we end up getting the cars together. By we, I mean Sam and we're going to race tonight." (0:54 onwards)

Cabre intervened and asserted how they are not divorced:

"And we're not divorced."

This led Deegan to share an explanation of why the couple is spending time apart from each other and the reason for the absence of her engagement ring on her finger, as she said:

"Oh because everyone thinks we're not together anymore, no Chase [Cabre] just started a business and is really busy. So no I'm still here, and my ring is in my purse I don't wear [it] to the racetrack for everyone thinks, just we're not together. I'm not going to wear it when I work out and go to the racetrack, I hit it on everything."

After ending her NASCAR dream, the 23-year-old started racing open-wheel racecars and currently races for HMD Motorsports in Indy NXT.

Hailie Deegan once revealed the major challenge she faced when moving from stock cars to open-wheel racecars

Hailie Deegan at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

The transition to open-wheel racecars is not easy for many drivers. Deegan had vast experience in racing stock cars, but the open-wheel racing sphere brings a different set of challenges.

One such challenge was adapting to the open-cockpit nature of the cars. Hailie Deegan explained how it made her feel like her head would rip off last year, and said: (via IndyCar)

"It's definitely odd. I could tell you that it's different not having a windshield... On this side of things, you feel like your head's going to rip off. That’s something that I'm definitely having to get used to. Not having the windshield and being able to really feel everything is unique."

Hailie Deegan's debut weekend in St. Petersburg saw her quickly get up to pace as she finished 14th on the road. She now awaits the next Indy NXT race at Barber Motorsports Park, scheduled for May 4.

