Hailie Deegan announces US-wide giveaway of signed racing memorabilia

Hailie Deegan is one of the most recognized female racers in the United States. Moreover, with her fame increasing as she ventures into her first full season in an open-wheel series, her long-time partner, Idahoan Foods, has partnered with the 23-year-old for a racing glove giveaway.

Ad

Deegan had always raced in stock cars. Her ambition was to reach the NASCAR Cup Series, and she switched to the Xfinity Series last year, climbing the ladder to the premier class. However, a fallout between her and AM Racing resulted in her losing her seat in the junior series.

After staying on the sidelines for a few months, Deegan reconciled with racing and decided to start a new journey in the open-wheel racing class.

Ad

Trending

Hailie Deegan joined HMD Motorsports for the 2025 IndyNXT season and is slated to complete the full season with the team. With her ever-increasing popularity in the open-wheel segment and a massive social media following, she announced another race glove giveaway in collaboration with Idahoan Foods, in an Instagram post captioned:

"RACE GLOVE GIVEAWAY @idahoanfoods is giving one lucky winner a pair of my signed racing gloves... This giveaway closes on 3/30 and the winner will be selected on 3/31 and contacted directly from @idahoanfoods official Instagram. Winner must live in the United States."

Ad

Ad

The California-born driver finished 14th in the IndyNXT season opener in St. Petersburg.

IndyCar insider gives a harsh reality check to Hailie Deegan's ambitions of getting into IndyCar

Hailie Deegan at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan has been cementing her name in the racing sphere for a long time. However, her switch to IndyNXT was solely pushed through to due to the unavailability of seats in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, causing her to adapt to the new racing class quickly.

Ad

While finishing 14th on a debut would be considered good by many, Dennis Hauger also debuted in IndyNXT the same weekend and comfortably won the race.

IndyCar expert Marshall Pruett compared Deegan and her HMD Motorsports teammate Sophia Floersch to Hauger and said that the possibility of either of them joining IndyCar soon seems to be slim (via RACER):

"Somewhere between a while and maybe never. Floersch, a young open-wheel veteran, was 1.3s off of Dennis Hauger’s pole at St. Pete on her debut and started 17th out of 21 drivers. Deegan, a total open-wheel novice, was 3.5 seconds off of pole, and last, more than two seconds off of the next slowest driver.

Ad

Deegan did a good job of staying off the walls when some others didn’t and took 14th and last among drivers on the lead lap. Floersch was 12th. No way to say what’s in store for them with IndyCar after a single NXT race."

The next IndyNXT race is scheduled to take place at the Barber Motorsports Park on May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback