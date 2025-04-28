Hailie Deegan displays strength in latest workout video

Former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan recently shared a workout video on Instagram. The Monster Energy-backed pilot can be seen indulging in various forms of strength training and weight lifting exercises in the said video.

Ad

Hailie Deegan posted a compilation of videos for her 1.7 million Instagram followers, offering a glimpse into her workout routine and inviting fans to follow her Passes account for more updates. The exclusive membership platform, Passes, empowers content creators and social media influencers to become entrepreneurs by providing a platform to share and monetize exclusive content.

Deegan's video montage starts with the Indy NXT rookie filming herself in the mirror holding the silver Monster Energy can (Ultra). It quickly shifts to her workout, where she is skipping in one clip and weight training in the next, which includes various exercises with dumbbells and pushups. In the caption, she asked her fans to check out more of her updates on the neighboring platforms, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Today’s workout! Checkout my @passes to see more of my daily workouts."

Ad

After stepping away from NASCAR, the 23-year-old is now racing in open-wheel series, i.e., Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports.

Hailie Deegan on her confidence-boosting experience in Nashville

NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

Former stock car racer Hailie Deegan participated in her first open-wheel oval test earlier this month at the Nashville Superspeedway. After the event, the Indy NXT pilot expressed that this experience boosted her confidence and helped her feel more at ease.

Ad

In October 2024, Deegan's NASCAR Xfinity dream crumbled as she had a fallout with her then-team, AM Racing. A few months later, the racer transitioned to open-wheel competition in Indy NXT, the junior series of IndyCar.

In an interview with the official 'Indy NXT by Firestone' YouTube channel earlier in April, the 23-year-old reflected on her test day, noting that it began with challenges but ultimately gave her a major confidence boost.

Ad

“Well, guys, we just got done here at Nashville. This was my first oval test in the NXT car. It was awesome ..... Had some slight dilemmas in the morning, that we had to figure out what's inside the car,” she said (0:25 onwards).

“But once you got that all sorted, the car was super comfortable, super comfortable on the inside, setup wise, everything. So I feel like we got a really good balance on it. Obviously, I feel like we're getting a little bit better every single time. Hit the track, so I knew the ovals would be a little more comfortable for me,” Hailie Deegan added.

Ad

Deegan, who is in her rookie season of IndyCar's junior category, Indy NXT, made her debut in St. Petersburg, driving the No. 38 HMD Motorsports car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.