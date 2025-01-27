Hailie Deegan drops a 2-word reaction to brother Haiden's monumental moment

Former NASCAR star Hailie Deegan was jubilant about her brother's latest motocross triumph. Hailie's younger brother Haiden Deegan emerged victorious in Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West division.

Motorsports runs in the veins of the Deegan family. While racing star Hailie Deegan piles her trade in stock car and open-wheel racing, her younger brother, the 19-year-old Haiden, is a motocross racer.

Haiden has already established his name as a prodigy, having secured 11 wins across the AMA Motocross and AMA Supercross Series. He is also a former Motocross Series 250cc champion, having won the title in 2024.

Marching on a title defense, Deegan has already dominantly kickstarted his 2025 campaign. The 19-year-old secured his first win of 2025 in just the third round of the campaign in Anaheim, California. It was his first win in a 250SX main event this year.

Following his victory, her sister and former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan expressed joy on her social media handles. Taking to her Instagram stories, she dropped a two-word remark that reflected her emotions as her brother took the crown. She wrote:

"Hell yah🏆"

Hailie Deegan's Instagram story

Hailie Deegan contemplates NASCAR return ahead of IndyCar debut in 2025

Things have taken a turn on the race track for Hailie Deegan's career. Being touted as a star for the future for years during her journey in the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Truck Series, Deegan's Xfinity Series career came to an abrupt end in her debut campaign after her contract with AM Racing was terminated midway through last season.

Deegan spent the rest of 2024 without a ride and switched things up by moving to open-wheel racing in 2025. In an official announcement, it was confirmed that the 23-year-old signed for Indy NXT outfit HMD Motorsports.

In a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, Deegan contemplated her future in NASCAR, and whether a return is in sight. Speaking in length about the financial struggles involved with the sport, she revealed:

"I mean, I wouldn't say my NASCAR days are done. I think if there's an opportunity, if someone wants to pay for a ride, yeah, I'll do it. But now it's too much money for a lot of sponsors to put to the table and that's something that was kind of a big factor for me."

The former Xfinity Series driver added:

"It's hard to get sponsor money, it's hard to get to that number of sponsor money. I think on this side of things when the opportunity came up, I just took it."

Hailie Deegan will pilot the No. 34 for HMD Motorsports in 2025. She will compete in all 14 rounds of the Indy NXT Series this season.

