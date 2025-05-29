Hailie Deegan drops 4-word update in preparation for her upcoming Indy NXT outing 

HMD Motorsports' Indy NXT driver, Hailie Deegan, released a new update via her Instagram Story. Deegan posted a picture of her first-person view of simulator practice before the upcoming Indy NXT round.

The pilot regularly posts on social media, giving her followers a glimpse of her life. In her latest update, the former NASCAR Xfinity driver can be seen at the steering wheel of a simulator, practicing for the next race.

"Getting ready for Detroit," wrote Deegan with a smiley face emoji

Hailie Deegan on the simulator | Image via Instagram Story (@hailiedeegan)

Deegan was once considered a top prospect in NASCAR. At 17, Deegan was a three-time winner in the ARCA Menards Series West and ready for a spot in the NASCAR National Series with Ford. She made her NASCAR Truck Series debut in 2020, but couldn't replicate the results she enjoyed previously.

In Indy NXT, Deegan is still struggling to find her footing as her best finish came at the season opener at St Petersburg, where she finished fourteenth. Post that, the 23-year-old finished 17th at Barber Motorsports Park and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) Race 1 and 18th in Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) Race 2. She is 19th in the championship standings with 54 points to her credit.

Hailie Deegan excited for Indy NXT opportunity with HMD Motorsports

NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan is among the most well-known female race car drivers in the United States. She has competed in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In October of last year, Deegan parted ways with her previous team, AM Racing. She has since transitioned to open-wheel racing, joining the junior-level IndyCar series, Indy NXT. After spending five years (2019–2024) competing in NASCAR, Deegan is now exploring a new chapter in her motorsport career. Indy NXT, sanctioned by IndyCar, functions as a developmental series designed to prepare drivers for the top-tier IndyCar series.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Hailie Deegan had shared her joy and admitted that there was still a lot for her to learn.

“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports. I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg." Deegan said via Indy NXT.

Hailie Deegan has carried over Monster Energy as her main sponsor for her Indy NXT campaign. The energy drink company has supported her throughout her time in NASCAR and continues to back her in this new chapter. Up next, Deegan, amongst the 25-car grid of Indy NXT, will take to the streets of Detroit on June 1.

