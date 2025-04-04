Hailie Deegan flaunts bold all-black gym attire sparking buzz with her exclusive fan membership reveal

Indy NXT rookie Hailie Deegan is capitalizing on her break by exploring a new social media platform. The 23-year-old announced her Passes.com account to her followers via her Instagram story.

Passes.com is a tool that helps content creators and social media influencers become entrepreneurs. The platform lets celebrities share and monetise exclusive content.

The HMD Motorsports Star shared a mirror selfie from the gym with her 1.7 million followers. In the story, she is wearing an all black outfit, including a Nike T-shirt. She also shared a link to the exclusive fan membership platform, encouraging her fans to join her Passes account for access to unseen content.

Hailie Deegan in the gym | Image via Instagram Story (@hailiedeegan)

Hailie Deegan is in her rookie season of IndyCar's junior category, Indy NXT, driving the number 38 HMD Motorsports car. On her debut, the 2025 season opener in St. Petersburg, she finished 14th, scoring 16 points.

Hailie Deegan once opened up about the pressure of social media

NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 - Practice - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan is one of the most popular female racers in the United States. In an interview back in 2019, the California-born racer opened up about how she tackles the negativity and trolling on social media platforms.

The 23-year-old driver, who recently completed a switch from NASCAR to open-wheel racing, was racing for the K&N Pro Series (now rebranded as ARCA Menards West) in 2018-19 when she admitted to running her social media herself.

She expressed that she tries to be honest on social media and give her fans updates on her day-to-day activities. When questioned about the negative comments and whether they affect her, Deegan said,

"In the end, I don't let it get to me. … They don't understand the full story or the full picture, and that's why I try to be honest on social media and give people the full stories. But you can never make everyone happy, and no matter what situation you're in, not everyone's going to be happy and OK with it."

The then 17-year-old further expressed how she receives negativity due to her gender and age, but remains undettered.

"So there's always going to be that person that doesn't want a girl driver, that thinks you're too young to be racing, that doesn't think you should post [something on social]. It just comes down to what you want to do and what you think you should do," she said. [via USA Today]

Hailie Deegan has previously competed in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. She now drives for HMD Motorsports in the INDY NXT series.

