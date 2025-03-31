Hailie Deegan flaunts her merch brand's latest drop in style 

HMD Motorsports' Indy NXT driver, Hailie Deegan, has released her latest merchandise on her online store via Instagram. To showcase her brand new drop, the 23-year-old American driver donned the T-shirts herself.

The pilot regularly posts on social media, where she gives her followers a glimpse of her life. In her latest update, the former NASCAR Xfinity driver treated her fans with a new Indy NXT collection.

The former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver used a four-picture montage to unveil the latest additions to her shop. She posted the T-shirts in collaboration with her online store, Shop Halie Deegan. In the first picture, she is wearing the Hailie Deegan Indy NXT tee. In the second picture, she is dressed in the HD silhouette tee and is holding the American flag tee. The third picture has a close-up of her back sporting the Indy NXT tee and the last one has her donning the HD silhouette tee.

Deegan's online store showcases 38 t-shirts from her lifestyle and racing collection. Her new releases include three, all priced at $34.99.

Hailie Deegan is in her rookie season of IndyCar's junior category, Indy NXT, in the number 38 HMD Motorsports car. On her debut, in the 2025 season opener in St. Petersburg, she finished 14th, scoring 16 points.

Hailie Deegan excited for Indy NXT opportunity with HMD Motorsports

NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan is one of the most popular female racers in the United States. The American driver has previously competed in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Last year in October, the Former Xfinity driver had a fallout with her then-team, AM Racing. Later, she shifted base to the junior IndyCar series, Indy NXT. After competing for five years (2019-2024) at NASCAR, Deegan has now ventured into another discipline of motorsports, i.e., open-wheel racing. Indy NXT is an American developmental racing series sanctioned by IndyCar. The series serves as a feeder series to IndyCar.

Talking about the opportunity, Hailie Deegan expressed her excitement and acknowledged that she still needed to learn.

“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports. I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg." Deegan said via Indy NXT.

Hailie Deegan has brought in Monster Energy as her primary sponsor to the Indy NXT series. The energy drink brand has been her sponsor since her NASCAR stint. The next Indy NXT race is scheduled to take place at the Barber Motorsports Park on May 4.

