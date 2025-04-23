Hailie Deegan flaunts her racing gear in latest update from Ohio

On April 22, former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan shared glimpses of her Indy NXT test at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. She donned her HMD Motorsports race suit featuring Monster Energy logos.

Deegan shared a four-picture carousel with her 1.7 million followers on Instagram, giving them a peek into the Indy NXT test. The first picture posted by the Monster Energy-backed star is of herself sporting the race suit; in the second, she is on the track, driving her machine while the next one is of her in the midst of a track walk. The final picture is of the front of her car which shown "DEEGAN" written on it.

Deegan has previously competed in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. She prematurely bid goodbye to stock cars after being dropped mid-season by the NASCAR Xfinity Series' AM Racing. Following this, she ventured into open-wheel racing and now drives for HMD Motorsports in the INDY NXT series.

She has amassed a following of 1.7 million on Instagram, where she frequently shares updates from her day-to-day life, especially the motorsports aspect of it.

Here's a look at her latest post:

Deegan will be in action on May 4 at the Grand Prix of Alabama at 11:30 AM ET.

Hailie Deegan on her confidence-boosting experience in Nashville

NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan participated in her first oval test earlier this month at the Nashville Superspeedway. The Indy NXT star highlighted how this boosted her confidence as she developed a sense of comfort.

In October 2024, Deegan had a fallout with her then-team, AM Racing. A few months later, the racer shifted to open-wheel racing in the junior IndyCar series, Indy NXT.

Speaking to the official YouTube Channel of Indy NXT by Firestone, the 23-year-old summarised her test, explaining how her day started with dilemmas but ended with a great boost of confidence for her.

“Well, guys, we just got done here at Nashville. This was my first oval test in the NXT car. It was awesome ..... Had some slight dilemmas in the morning, that we had to figure out what's inside the car.” (0:25 onwards)

“But once you got that all sorted, the car was super comfortable, super comfortable on the inside, setup wise, everything. So I feel like we got a really good balance on it. Obviously, I feel like we're getting a little bit better every single time. Hit the track, so I knew the ovals would be a little more comfortable for me,” added Hailie Deegan.

Deegan is in her rookie season of IndyCar's junior category, Indy NXT, driving the number 38 HMD Motorsports car.

