NASCAR-turned-IndyCar driver Hailie Deegan recently offered her fans a peek into her daily routine through an Instagram story. Shared on Tuesday morning, the update captured Deegan in the middle of her run during an outdoor workout session.

The 23-year-old has built a massive online following through her racing accolades and social media presence. Deegan was once touted as one of NASCAR’s most promising female talents before switching to IndyCar in 2025. As she begins a new chapter in motorsports, fitness seems to be a constant in her life both on and off the track.

Deegan took to Instagram to share her morning routine, running on an open road, and wrote:

"Morning Run"

Hailie Deegan shares a selfie from her mid-morning run. Image via @hailiedeegan (on Instagram)

This is not the first time Deegan has brought fans along on her fitness journey. In addition to her running routine, she frequently shares workout clips from her gym sessions. In a recent upload, the young racer was seen weight training and skipping, showing her commitment to staying in race-ready condition.

Rising through the stock car ranks, Deegan currently competes in the 2025 Indy NXT Series, embracing a new challenge in her career. Her approach to fitness has become increasingly dynamic as the physical demands in open-wheel racing are more intense than those of stock cars.

Deegan's morning runs and strength sessions keep her fit as she continues to inspire fans with her everyday life outside the cockpit.

Hailie Deegan's switch from NASCAR to IndyCar gains momentum after first race

Hailie Deegan during qualifying for the NXT INDYCAR at St. Petersburg. Source: Getty Team Monster

While Hailie Deegan's online presence remains strong, her switch to INDY NXT comes after a difficult 2024 campaign. Her rookie year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with AM Racing was cut short after sponsor setbacks forced a change in direction.

That opened the door to open-wheel racing, with Deegan joining HMD Motorsports for the 2025 INDY NXT season, driving the No. 38 entry backed by Monster Energy. Her debut came at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, where she qualified 13th and brought the car home in 15th.

It was a clean and measured drive, exactly what the HMD engineers hoped for from a rookie learning the ropes of a new car, new circuits, and a far more technical style of racing. Her move to INDY NXT also aligns with a larger push for visibility in elite motorsports. As one of the few women on the grid, Deegan has embraced her role as a flag bearer for women in the series.

Hailie Deegan will return to action next at Barber Motorsports Park for the Grand Prix of Alabama, a 35-lap test on the 2.3-mile road course.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More