Hailie Deegan "having a blast" in new Indy NXT path with HMD Motorsports

Hailie Deegan has joined the Indy NXT series ahead of the 2025 season for her rookie year in open-wheel racing. While her CV reflects her expertise in racing stock cars, her switch to the Indy ladder has been better than anticipated, as the 23-year-old deemed that she has been having a blast in the Indy NXT cars.

Deegan was driving for AM Racing in 2024 but halfway through the season, this contract was cut short as the two parties decided to part ways with the team. Since then, she was often spotted around the IndyCar grid and landed a drive at HMD Motorsports for the 2025 season in Indy NXT.

With the turn of the year, HMD Motorsports and Deegan have proactively participated in private tests. Subsequently, reflecting on her work behind the wheel, Hailie Deegan said (via Indy NXT by Firestone on X):

"Yeah, its been so much fun, I have been really enjoying it. All the testing we have been getting and seat time, I feel like I have been learning so much, like there is so much to learn. But for me, like I have been having a blast doing this and just trying something new," she said.

The 23-year-old was quickly picked up by HMD Motorsports in the months following her departure from AM Racing.

Hailie Deegan and HMD Motorsports are ecstatic to begin their Indy NXT series venture

Hailie Deegan at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 - Practice - Source: Getty

While Hailie Deegan has been upfront about her excitement ahead of her rookie season in the series, team personnel have been similarly celebrative of the 23-year-old's signing. Sharing his thoughts on acquiring Deegan for the 2025 season, team president Mike Maurini said (via the team's website):

"Hailie, and especially the Deegan name, are huge in motorsports, and we welcome them to the HMD Motorsports family. Hailie has already been out to the shop and is taking the move to open-wheel racing seriously. She is looking for a place in the Indianapolis area to be emersed with the team and is already working with her engineer. We want to make sure she and all the other HMD Motorsports drivers are as ready as possible for every on-track session."

Hailie Deegan is scheduled to make her debut at the race in St. Petersburg on March 2. However, she will have to wait for two months for the next race that will be held in Alabama at the Barber Motorsports Park.

Indy NXT comprises a 14-race calendar while the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in America, IndyCar has a 17-race calendar. While the difference between the two calendars might be small, the same cannot be said for the viewership and Deegan would be aiming to make the jump up to IndyCar soon.

