Hailie Deegan joins forces with former IndyCar Iowa title sponsor to form special surprise for fans

Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan has collaborated with Hy-Vee, IndyCar's former title sponsor at the Iowa race weekend. The 23-year-old former NASCAR driver announced a special one-off surprise for fans from a local Hy-Vee store in Altoona, Iowa.

IndyCar is hosting a double-header at the Iowa Speedway this weekend from July 11 to 13, with Race 1, the Synk 275, on Saturday, and Race 2, the Farm to Finish 275, on Sunday. Its junior series, Indy NXT, is also racing at the 0.875-mile oval with a single race on Saturday (July 12).

On Saturday morning, Hailie Deegan stopped by at the Hy-Vee supermarket in Altoona. She signed a bunch of Monster Energy 12-packs as part of a cross-promotion for her major sponsor, Monster, and Hy-Vee, which is no longer a title sponsor for IndyCar's Iowa race, but still an event sponsor.

The HMD Motorsports rookie uploaded two Instagram stories during and after the signing.

"Hey guys, I'm at the Hy-vee store in Altoona and I'm signing 12 of these 12-packs and they're gonna be in store for you guys to get," she said. "I'm gonna be making it a variety for you guys, that way it's not gonna be all one flavor. You guys got some options to choose from. So make sure you guys head out to the Hy-vee in Altoona on your way to the track this weekend at Iowa Speedway and grab some Monsters."

In a follow-up story, she also promoted Monster Energy's single cans, writing:

"A few signed 12 packs on the shelf @altoonahyvee! On top of that, @monsterenergy single cans are 3/$6 at @hyvee."

A snapshot of Hailie Deegan's Instagram story (@hailiedeegan)

The 55-lap Indy NXT race at the Iowa Speedway gets underway at noon ET (11 am local time). Fans can watch the race on FS1.

Hailie Deegan shared a concerning update from the Iowa Speedway as tornado sirens went off on opening day

Hailie Deegan shared an alarming update from the Iowa Speedway on day one of the IndyCar race weekend on Friday, July 11. There was a massive storm in Newton, Iowa, with a huge tornado just over a mile away from the racetrack.

Indy NXT was able to get in a partial practice session before the weather worsened with the tornado in sight. Loud sirens went off at the Iowa Speedway, as IndyCar asked fans to empty the grandstands and take cover.

Deegan shared a couple of Instagram stories from the track, in what was her first experience of being near a tornado. The No. 38 HMD Motorsports driver took a video of the warning sirens blaring, with grey clouds in the background.

"Well this one's new for me... 🌪️" she wrote in the first update.

Hailie Deegan's Instagram story (@hailiedeegan)

In the next story that Hailie Deegan shared, the tornado was perfectly visible in the distance.

"I don't like what I'm seeing 😳" she wrote.

A screenshot of Hailie Deegan's Instagram story (@hailiedeegan)

Indy NXT wasn't able to run the qualifying session on Friday. Consequently, the starting order for the race was decided by the championship standings. Andretti Global's Dennis Hauger got pole position, and Deegan was on the last row.

