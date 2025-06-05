Hailie Deegan looking to “get jacked” as she prepares to fight back at WWT Raceway

Hailie Deegan recently offered a glimpse into her life away from the track with her latest social media update. The 23-year-old shared a look at her workout routine as she continues to train for the next 2025 Indy NXT race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 15.

The HMD Motorsports driver, who continues to adjust to life in the open-wheel racing series, took to her Instagram story to share a post of her carrying out a strength training session. The clip, which featured her performing several push-ups, was accompanied by the caption:

“Just trying to get jacked lol.”

Hailie Deegan shared a post about her exercise routine. Image: @hailiedeegan via Instagram

Hailie Deegan, who recently made the switch from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is known for using her social media platforms to blend her world of motorsports and lifestyle content seamlessly.

The California native has, however, not had a smooth transition from stock car racing into IndyCar racing. Deegan, who admitted how difficult racing in Indy NXT has been—particularly considering the series' lack of power steering—has so far only managed a season-best 14th-place finish, a result she achieved on her debut at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series star will now shift her focus to recording success in what will be her maiden oval race in the open-wheel series, with the World Wide Technology Raceway Grand Prix in Illinois on the horizon.

Hailie Deegan shares video highlight from Detroit Grand Prix weekend

Hailie Deegan shared a compilation video from her outing at the Detroit Grand Prix weekend. The Indy NXT star took to social media to share the highlights from the Michigan event.

The former NASCAR driver, who was participating in only her fifth race, took to her Instagram to post a reel from the event. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote:

“Detroit Grand Prix 🏎️💨 @monsterenergy”

Unfortunately for Hailie Deegan, her outing at Detroit was a mirror of several of her other races in the 2025 Indy NXT series. The former ARCA Menards Series star could only muster a 16th-place finish after qualifying 18th for the Motown race. Deegan was among the slowest of the HMD Motorsports drivers, with teammates Caio Collet and Juan Manuel Correa both finishing on the podium behind eventual winner Dennis Hauger of the Andretti Global team.

So far, it’s been a debut Indy NXT campaign to forget for Deegan, as she has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations many had following her switch to the series. The rookie driver currently sits 18th in the series championship standings after accumulating 68 points from her five races through, over 170 points adrift series leader Denis Hauger.

