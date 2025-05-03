Hailie Deegan opts for minimalist sweatshirt and cargo pants combo in Barber Motorsports Park update 

Former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan recently shared a track walk carousel on Instagram. She could be seen studying the Barber Motorsports Park in the pictures.

Deegan posted two pictures for her 1.7 million Instagram followers, offering a glimpse into her pre-race regimen. The HMD Motorsports driver arrived at the Birmingham-based race course for her next Indy NXT race and indulged in the mandatory track walk with her team.

The drivers usually partake in analysing the track without their machines to study its layout, identify changes, and assess details like curbs, bumps, and grip levels to take better racing lines. These minute details might not be available to them while simulating a race, hence the walk.

The outfit of the day for Deegan was minimalistic as she opted for a black sweatshirt with a monster logo, olive green cargo pants, and white sneakers. She dropped the pictures on the same day, revealing the location in the caption.

"📍Barber," Deegan captioned the post.

Last month, Deegan also updated her online store, Shop Halie Deegan, presenting her new Indy NXT merchandise.

Hailie Deegan on her confidence-boosting experience in Nashville

NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

Former stock-car driver Hailie Deegan completed her first open-wheel oval test at Nashville Superspeedway last year. Following the session, the Indy NXT competitor said the experience boosted her confidence and made her feel more comfortable behind the wheel.

Deegan’s racing résumé includes stints in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Series. Her stock car career came to an abrupt end after a mid-season release from AM Racing in the Xfinity Series. She has since transitioned to open-wheel racing and now competes with HMD Motorsports in the INDY NXT series, the feeder series to IndyCar.

In an April interview with the official 'Indy NXT by Firestone' YouTube channel, the 23-year-old recounted her recent test session, acknowledging early challenges but noting the experience ultimately gave her a strong boost in confidence.

“Well, guys, we just got done here at Nashville. This was my first oval test in the NXT car. It was awesome ..... Had some slight dilemmas in the morning, that we had to figure out what's inside the car,” she said (0:25 onwards).

“But once you got that all sorted, the car was super comfortable, super comfortable on the inside, setup wise, everything. So I feel like we got a really good balance on it. Obviously, I feel like we're getting a little bit better every single time. Hit the track, so I knew the ovals would be a little more comfortable for me,” Hailie Deegan added.

Debutant Hailie Deegan finished 14th in a 21-driver grid in the Indy NXT season opener at St Peterburg.

