Hailie Deegan poses in her beachwear as she unwinds at Lake Powell

The Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan recently shared a picture with her fans via Instagram. The picture gave a glimpse into her trip to Lake Powell.On July 30, the American driver shared a picture from her getaway at Lake Powell. In the picture, Deegan can be seen posing on a jet ski boat and holding a can of pink Monster energy drink, who are also her primary sponsors. She was donning a cheetah print swimsuit along with a purple safety vest. She uploaded the picture with a song called 'Sundress' by the singer ASAP Rocky, along with the caption,&quot;Lake Powell trip 🏜️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHailie Deegan is currently the only female driver to compete in the Indy NXT series after Sophia Floersch exited earlier this season. The Temecula native switched to open-wheel racing from stock racing after she failed to secure the sponsorship she needed to progress further in the series. She also competed in the Xfinity Series, where she drove for AM Racing and ended up in 32nd place in the standings.The 24-year-old debuted in the IndyCar developmental series earlier this year at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix with HMD Motorsports with the #38 car. She had a rough start to her debut, as she qualified in 21st place and finished the race in 14th place after she managed to capitalize on the lap one incident. During the recently held Monterey race, she had qualified in 19th place and finished the race in 11th place.Hailie Deegan addresses rumors about using her &quot;family money&quot; to fund her IndyCar careerHailie Deegan recently spoke about shying away from asking for help from her family to fund her IndyCar career. As she hails from a notable family in the motorsport world, many expected her to have smooth sailing in the IndyCar developmental series.Many fans have speculated that it was comparatively easier for Deegan to break through, as she did not have to worry about finances. However, she recently put an end to the rumors and revealed that she funds her own racing career. She said, (via IndyStar)&quot;People don't realize how hard it is to bring in sponsors. My dad was highly successful on the two-wheel side of motorsports, which is about two zeros less than what you need to be in four-wheel motorsports. I'm all sponsor-funded. It is not driven by family money whatsoever. Yes, I have the family name, but my parents haven't contributed financially to my racing for a long, long time.&quot;&quot;That's why I've used my social media to bring another value to the table. I could sell a primary sponsorship for a race, but also backend 10 Instagram posts that kind of offsets the price and makes it more favorable for my sponsor. So they both work hand in hand for me,&quot; she added.Hailie Deegan is quite active on her social media. The 24-year-old also has her own YouTube channel where she uploads vlogs from her races and other adventures along with her family and friends.