Hailie Deegan reaffirms faith in her driving amid steep Indy NXT learning curve

Former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan had a tough start to her open-wheel racing career in Indy NXT at the season opener at St. Petersburg. However, the 23-year-old showed signs of improvement at the second Indy NXT race, as she reaffirmed her faith in driving.

Hailie Deegan made her open-wheel racing debut last year in the FR Americas (Formula Regional Americas) for Toney Development Driver, and practiced in the same series during the winter break as she prepared to make her Indy NXT debut. However, it wasn't enough, and Deegan was consistently multiple seconds slower than the leader at St. Pete.

However, the American improved over the weekend with every session, and from being multiple seconds off the pace, she was just a couple of seconds away from the leader's time during the race at St. Pete. Hailie Deegan's pace improved significantly at the Indy NXT race at Barber Motorsports Park.

Hailie Deegan had previously driven at Barber during the off-season and knew the circuit layout, which helped her. The 23-year-old was almost five seconds away from the pace of the leaders at St. Pete practice session, but cut the same to nearly in half, and was less than three seconds slower at Barber.

Deegan took her YouTube channel to upload the vlog from Barber Motorsport Park. The American explained the steep learning curve with the Indy NXT car as she reaffirmed faith in her driving. She said,

“I think, honestly, for this being, and I kind of forget that this is only, like, my second time at a race in this car. So obviously the first day at St. Pete, I was way off in the first practice because obviously it takes me time to learn, like and get used to the stuff, so I was way off the first practice at St. Pete and we're here for Barber, being the second race, I cut my time in half of what I was off of the lead time,” she mentioned (3:08 onwards)

“So I think that was good being able to see improvement. Everytime I hit the track, I'm improving. So that's kind of my goal. Keep chipping away at it, chipping away at it. And there hasn't been a time where I've been on track and gotten backtracked. I've constantly been getting better, so that's constantly my goal for at least these practice sessions,” added Hailie Deegan

Jumping from a stock car to an open-wheel racing car is arguably one of the hardest transitions, as there are hardly any similarities between the two, except that both have four wheels. The aerodynamics, the handling, it's all different. In fact, an open-wheel racing car brakes traction if it's going too slow since the downforce isn't being generated. But it's the opposite in a stock car.

Hailie Deegan's race weekend at Barber Motorsports Park

Hailie Deegan came into the latest race weekend with a lot more confidence than the last race at St. Pete, as she had detailed in her vlog how knowing the track would help her. Hailie finished both the practice sessions dead last, but improved on her gap to the leaders.

The 23-year-old qualified last in her group with a time that was two seconds away from the fastest time in wet conditions. She started the race in P19 and finished P17, ahead of Callum Hedge. Caio Collet and Nolan Allaer retired from the race.

The upcoming Indy NXT race will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, will be a double header, with races on May 9 and May 10.

