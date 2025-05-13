Hailie Deegan returns to home gym after a 'long race weekend'

HMD Motorsports driver Hailie Deegan recently shared an Instagram story with her followers. The 23-year-old shared a glimpse of her home gym as she trains for the remainder of the season.

On May 13, Deegan shared a selfie with her home gym in the background. The American driver was seen sporting a white Nike t-shirt with black pants. She held a can of Monster Energy drink. The energy drink brand is also her sponsor. She captioned the story with,

"Back at home gym after a long race weekend! @monsterenergy"

Screenshot of Hailie Deegan's Instagram story via @hailiedeegan

The #38 HMD Motorsports car driver made the switch from stock racing to open-wheel racing after she failed to secure the sponsorship needed to progress further in the series. The 23-year-old participated in the Xfinity series with AM Racing and was 32nd in the driver standings. Her best result was at Ag-Pro 300 in 12th place.

The Temecula native debuted in the Indy NXT series at St.Petersburg on March 2. She qualified in 21st position for her maiden race and finished the race in 14th place after she managed to make up places due to the racing incidents on lap 1.

Hailie Deegan's debut race was off to a rough start as she was new to the street course. However, she managed to capitalize on the lap 1 incident and keep her nose clean to make up places during the race. Deegan is known for her aggressive form of driving, but she refrained from doing so to limit damage. Post the race, she spoke to Dalton Hopkins about her experience at her first race.

"Yeah I mean, I think it was a fun experience. I had a blast. I mean my goal for this, I didn’t have like this huge expectation. Especially for this one just because it’s a street course. I don’t want to do anything dumb to where I hurt the car and lose out on track time. So, I kind of went into this weekend like, okay, like 95% cautiously aggressive, learn as much as I can." Deegan said via Dalton Hopkins on X.

During the race at Barber Motorsports Park, Deegan qualified only in 19th place and finished the race in 17th place. She will be looking forward to improving during the upcoming races.

Hailie Deegan speaks about financial reasons that caused her to quit NASCAR

The former NASCAR driver, Hailie Deegan, recently revealed the financial reasons that caused her to quit her NASCAR career. The American driver joined the IndyCar developmental series in 2025 with HMD Motorsports.

Deegan was signed to the AM Racing team for the Xfinity series but parted ways mid-season last year after just 17 out of 33 races. The 23-year-old spoke about how their goals no longer aligned in an X post.

While in conversation with the media during the press conference at Barber Motorsports Park, Hailie Deegan explained why she made her transition from NASCAR to IndyCar. She said,

"For me, I was just kind of looking at the next avenue and what was possible sponsor-wise. Racing is a money game, so it's how much money you can bring to the table."

"For me, I only have X amount of sponsor dollars I can bring, so being somewhere to where I can be on a good team, a competitive team, and not have to be in a bad situation on the NASCAR side, and not be in quality equipment because the sponsor money isn't there," she said via ASAP Sports.

Hailie Deegan is not having the debut season she had hoped for. However, she will be looking forward to improving at the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix, which will be held from May 30 to June 1.

