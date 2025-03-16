Hailie Deegan reveals first look of her vintage 1966 Mustang: "I felt like I was stealing it with the price they took"

Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan recently purchased a vintage 1966 Ford Mustang. The California native, via a video on her YouTube channel, talked about the "steal" price she got for the vehicle.

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series star Hailie Deegan is one of the brightest female racing prospects in the United States. At 23, Deegan has made a name for herself through her career in NASCAR and IndyCar.

Beyond the race track, Hailie Deegan is an automobile enthusiast, frequently sharing her love for cars with fans. In her latest YouTube video uploaded on Friday, March 14, she talked about her recently acquired 1966 Ford Mustang, describing it as a beautifully restored classic.

"Not many of you guys know but I bought a 1966 Mustang and it is the most beautiful thing ever," Deegan said. "It is restored very nicely. Everyone on my snapchat has seen it but I haven't posted it on my Instagram or anything. It's like a beautiful old green color. It's in great condition, doesn't have much miles on it." (5:25 onwards)

Deegan further emphasized how lucky she felt to have found such a well-maintained vintage vehicle at a bargain price, saying:

"I got it for a steal. I felt like I was stealing it from the people, with the price that they took. It was great for me. But for them, I felt like, this doesn't feel right, how much I'm buying this car for."

After an erratic 2024 that saw her being dropped from her Xfinity Series team midway through the season, Deegan moved on to IndyCar. The 23-year-old driver made her Indy NXT debut earlier this week for HMD Motorsports.

Hailie Deegan talks about the biggest difference between NASCAR and IndyCar

Hailie Deegan's first week in open-wheel racing was off to a shaky start as she struggled in both the practice and qualifying rounds when piloting her No. 38. However, despite early struggles, the 23-year-old managed to drive her car home, finishing a respectable 14th place in the first Indy NXT of her career.

Following her first race in Indy NXT, Deegan reflected on her transition from stock cars to open-wheel racing.

Talking about one aspect that stood out the most, she said (as quoted by FrontStretch):

"I think the biggest thing for me is definitely the physical side. Getting stronger. I feel like I’m trying to get stronger in a hurry. Because, in the past, NASCAR is not a super physical form of racing. So, I’ve never really had to work on certain things like my physical strength."

Deegan also talked about the new challenge of racing on street circuits.

"St. Pete, I know, is going to be a curveball for me. Just because I’ve never been on a street course. I’ve never even been to this race before, so I’m just trying to take what I can learn from here."

Hailie Deegan’s next test in Indy NXT will come at Barber Motorsports Park on May 4.

