Hailie Deegan rocks a brown workout set as she hits the road for outdoor cardio

The HMD Motorsports driver, Hailie Deegan, recently uploaded an Instagram story. The 23-year-old is currently enjoying her time off at the same time getting her training in as she gears up for the season ahead.

Deegan made her Indy NXT series by Firestone debut at St. Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2. The American driver qualified in 21st position for her maiden race and managed to finish the race in 14th place due to a race one incident where she managed to make up places.

The former NASCAR driver made her transition to open-wheel racing after she failed to secure a sponsorship needed for her to progress futher in stock racing. The #38 car driver participated in the Xfinity series with AM racing, where she finished in 32nd place. Her best finish was at Ag-Pro 300 in 12th place.

Hailie Deegan recently uploaded a picture of her working out in a brown workout set. She was seen sporting a high ponytail and white sneakers. As for jewelry, Deegan kept it minimal with just a gold necklace. She uploaded the picture with the caption that read:

"Lil outdoor cardio now that the suns coming out ☀️

Hailie Deegan via Instagram @hailiedeegan

Hailie Deegan's season opener was off to a rough start as the street course was new to her. However, she managed to keep a clean race and capitalize on the lap one incident. Deegan mostly known for her agressive form of driving refrained from doing so as she was afraid to hurt the car. Post the race, she spoke to Dalton Hopkins about her experience at the race.

"Yeah I mean, I think it was a fun experience. I had a blast. I mean my goal for this, I didn’t have like this huge expectation. Especially for this one just because it’s a street course. I don’t want to do anything dumb to where I hurt the car and lose out on track time. So, I kind of went into this weekend like, okay, like 95% cautiously aggressive, learn as much as I can." Deegan said.

The next Indy NXT race will take place at the Barber Motorsports Park on May 4.

Hailie Deegan opens up about her favourite track after Indy NXT test

Hailie Deegan opened up about the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The former NASCAR driver took part in the in the Indy NXT test at the course on April 22.

The 23-year-old seemed to have a good day at the testing, as she shared insights from her outing at the course. She spoke about how different it felt from NASCAR to IndyCar.

"First time here in an Indy NXT car. I've been here actually before in a (NASCAR) truck, and that was super fun, but totally different. We got to test here, make a bunch of laps. Super excited to come here. It's definitely a different feeling being in an Indy NXT car here. I know the race is coming in July, so you guys will have to come and check it out. It was super fun testing. It's just a different experience... totally, totally different." Deegan said.

Hailie Deegan further added about her love for the track and her success at the track during her previous outings during her NASCAR tenure.

"The track is awesome. It's probably been one of my favorite road courses for a while now. Ever since I raced Trucks here, I have had some good finishes here. I've always liked this place," she said.

In 2022, during her truck race series at the Mid-Ohio course, she started the race in 28th position and finished in 10th, marking her first top 10 finish.

