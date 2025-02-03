Hailie Deegan's boyfriend Chase Cabre reflects on getting back to graphic designing cars with 'incoming long post'

Chase Cabre, boyfriend of the upcoming 2025 Indy NXT Series rookie Hailie Deegan, took to social media on February 3 and spoke about his passion for graphic design. Through what he described as an 'incoming long post', Cabre shared how he has restarted his career in car designing, a passion he developed 15 years ago while creating custom designs for video games like NASCAR 2009 and iRacing.

The 27-year-old former NASCAR K&N Pro East Series driver shared that in 2016, he partnered with a friend to open a graphic shop, but soon after, his focus shifted when he began racing in the K&N Pro Series with Rev Racing. However, he continued designing, printing, and installing graphics for race cars during his time with Rev.

Once he left Rev Raxing, he continued working on design projects like creating race car graphics for friends and merchandise for his girlfriend, Hailie Deegan while she continued racing in the NASCAR Truck and then the Xfinity Series. Cabre shared how he decided to open another graphic shop in December of 2024 and has been working long hours to build it up.

"In December, I decided I wanted to open up a shop again and have enjoyed every minute of it. From completely redoing the shop to being completely overloaded putting in 80 hours a week, it’s been a blast. I’ve been very fortunate for the work we’ve had and the business partner I have that continues to push both of us to the next level. With all that being said check out some of the work we’ve done here recently! @radicalprintco," part of the caption on Cabre's Instagram post read.

The post contained a carousel of images and a video showcasing his recent work with Radical Print Co. While Chase is rebuilding his car design career with Radical Print Co., his partner Hailie Deegan is getting ready to start a new chapter in her racing career.

Hailie Deegan shares her goals for the first Indy NXT season

Hailie Deegan, who previously competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has been away from racing for six months. She gained attention as a promising female driver but struggled in what was supposed to be her first full-time Xfinity season. After a series of disappointing results, AM Racing and Deegan decided to part ways in July, with the driver having participated in only 17 races.

Without a NASCAR ride, the 23-year-old decided to shift from stock cars to open-wheel racing. She signed with HMD Motorsports to compete in Indy NXT, IndyCar’s development series where she will race alongside former Formula 3 driver, Sophia Floersch.

In an interview with The Associated Press last week, Deegan shared her approach to her rookie season in Indy NXT. Acknowledging her inexperience in open-wheel racing, she avoided setting specific placement goals and said:

"I'm not going to go out there and win my first race. I'm realistic. I haven't really set any finishing goals because I want to see how I do at the first race. I have no clue how everyone races. I have no clue how many wrecks there are going to be. I want to be competitive and I really want to see a big progression when I hit the ovals," Hailie Deegan told AP.

The 23-year-old will make her much-anticipated debut in the open-wheeled series in the season-opening race at St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2.

