Hailie Deegan's brother turns jail mugshot into official business as merch sells for $85

Hailie Deegan's younger brother Haiden was arrested by the Walton County, Florida officers on Friday, March 21 on a count of street racing and stunt driving. The 19-year-old motocross star was in police custody for nearly two hours before being released in the wee hours of Saturday, at 1:23 am on $1,000 bail.

Haiden shared a photo of his record and mugshot on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"Certified stunt driver 😭 "

The Walton County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE that Haiden's car "will be impounded for 30 days" and that they found him being "respectful during the entire encounter."

Over the weekend, the two-time 250cc champion converted the fiasco into a business and curated a special Deegan Mugshot Tee and a Deegan Mugshot Heavy Hoodie for sale on his website from Monday onwards. The tee was listed for $45, while the hoodie went for $85. As of Tuesday morning, March 25, the tee had 16 reviews, all five stars, while the hoodie had five, averaging 4.5 stars.

Haiden Deegan currently leads the 250 SX West standings in the AMA Supercross championship. Contrastingly, sister Hailie Deegan is facing one of the biggest challenges of her life in the Indy NXT championship (the topmost rung of the IndyCar ladder series), having competed in NASCAR's stock cars before.

Hailie Deegan compares "wild" first experience in an Indy NXT race to NASCAR past

Hailie Deegan at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 - Practice - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan raced stock cars for six years, starting with her first ARCA Menards experience with Bill McAnally Racing. She diversified into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2020 and eventually into the Xfinity Series in 2024. The daughter of X games legend Brian Deegan then decided to switch disciplines and signed with HMD Motorsports for the 2025 Indy NXT season.

Hailie got her first proper taste of an open-wheel car in the 2025 Indy NXT Sebring preseason test. It was a trial by fire as she was 1.8 seconds off the pace after the two-day test. Her second running at Laguna Seca was curbed midway by Indy NXT's logistical issues.

The 23-year-old's first race experience was all about learning. She finished 14th out of 21 drivers at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, but last among those whose race wasn't affected by contact or other issues.

In a video on her YouTube channel where she documented a special family shoot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hailie Deegan also spoke about her Indy NXT debut. She compared the increased physicality of open-wheel cars to NASCAR's stock cars, saying:

"It's hard, for sure. It's more the physical side of things that I struggle with a little bit. But I'm enjoying it. St. Pete was wild. I've never raced on street course before; it's very very tight, so it was definitely like a being careful type of deal."

Hailie is one of two female drivers on the 2025 Indy NXT grid alongside HMD Motorsports teammate Sophia Floersch. The second race of the season is the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on May 4, where she expects to perform better.

