Hailie Deegan's brothers mourn 16-year-old motocross prodigy involved in Mammoth Motocross accident

Indy NXT sensation Hailie Deegan's brothers, Haiden and Hudson, mourned the death of Motocross prodigy Aidan Zingg. The Deegan brothers took to Instagram and uploaded a story about Zingg’s accident at the Mammoth Mountain Motocross event.

Aidan Zingg, born in Hemet, Southern California, was only 16 years old when he tragically passed away at the Motocross event in California. He showed interest in motorbikes at an early age and was encouraged by his parents to pursue the same.

Zingg's professional career started in the 65cc category, and he was only 14 when he won the AMA Amateur National Championship in the 85cc class at Mammoth Mountain. After a successful 2024 campaign, he signed up for Kawasaki's Monster Energy Team Green program.

Rated as one of the biggest upcoming talents moving into the 250cc class, Zingg unfortunately passed away after an accident at Mammoth Mountain. Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan's brothers, Haiden and Hudson, uploaded stories about Zingg’s tragic accident on Instagram.

Hudson Deegan uploaded an image of Zingg along with a caption:

“So sad to hear the news praying for your family”

Haiden also uploaded the same image with a caption mourning the death. It read:

“Just heard the news abt Aidan Zingg, man that's sad, praying for their whole family❤️🙏”

Haiden, Hudson, and Hailie Deegan are the children of Motocross and Supercross legend Brian Deegan. All three began their career by following in their father's footsteps and raced on the dirt. While Hailie took to four-wheelers, both Hudson and Haiden opted for two wheels.

Hailie Deegan went on to race in the LOORRS before making a switch to stock cars, and is making her American open-wheel racing debut in 2025. Haiden has already made it to the top of the 250cc class, winning the 2023 and 2024 SMX 250cc championship, the 2024 AMA Motocross 250cc title, and the 2025 AMA Supercross 250cc title.

Hudson Deegan, being the youngest, is still in the early stages of his Motocross career, riding in the smaller cc class.

Brian Deegan detailed his “F1 Academy” wish for his daughter, Hailie Deegan

Hailie Deegan made the switch from NASCAR to Indy NXT for the 2025 season after a subpar stint in the stock cars. Brian Deegan came out and detailed how he wanted his daughter to race in the F1 Academy, the all-female junior Formula series. However, the 23-year-old had her own ideology, as explained by her father.

“I really wanted her to go do the F1 Academy deal that they were doing with the girls there. I thought that was a cool opportunity. Maybe she will. I don’t know. She felt like she needed to get some more open-wheel seat time before she did that, which I agree. She just started in it. I think give her a season there and kind of see where she is at,” said Brian Deegan.

Hailie races for HMD Motorsports in Indy NXT and is sponsored by Monster Energy.

