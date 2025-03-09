Hailie Deegan’s father Brian shares glimpse of ‘exciting night’ cheering for son Haiden at Supercross Championship 

Hailie Deegan, the muti-category racing driver, recently took part in the Indy NXT 2025 race in St. Petersburg, and following this, her younger brother Haiden Deegan (19 years old) also showed his skills in the Supercross Championship. The Deegan family has been immensely active in the world of racing recently.

Ad

In line with this, the brother-sister duo's father, Brian Deegan, shared glimpses of Haiden's most recent Supercorss outing via his Instagram account.

Moreover, he even came up with an in-detail caption:

"Exciting night at the races must say I'm just glad we got through this one safe. This track was extremely rutted and difficult. Haiden cased a quad jump, bouncing him off the track. But that's Racing ended up on the podium. Was a good points night in the championship.. Back to work," Brian Deegan wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Haiden is in his early years in top motorsports, whereas the 23-year-old Hailie Deegan has decent experience competing in top American racing categories like the NASCAR Xfinity Series (18 Grand Prix) and Craftsman Truck Series (69 Grand Prix). As mentioned earlier, she is currently competing in the 2025 season of Indy NXT for HMD Motorsports.

Hailie Deegan on her 'first time experience' in IndyCar

While the Deegan family had a great time witnessing the action at Supercross with Haiden Deegan, Hailie Deegan, on her end, had her first experience of competing in an Indy NXT race.

Ad

The first event of this year took place in St. Pete, and following the overall event, she shared her feelings.

"Lots of first time experiences at St. Pete! Had a blast racing on a street course for the first time and was awesome to have my whole family there to enjoy it with me. Getting better every time I sit in the car! Just got to keep working hard at it. @monsterenergy," Hailie Deegan wrote via her Instagram account.

Ad

The season-opener of Indy NXT was a tricky affair for drivers who were especially competing in the first-ever race. Deegan was one of them as she had to make herself comfortable as quickly as possible around the 1.8-mile St. Pete track. It boasts 14 turns that include five lefts and nine rights. Historically, several drivers have had their issues around Turns 1 and 2.

However, despite all the challenges that the track threw at Hailie Deegan, she was able to have a clean weekend while keeping her car away from the tight walls. There were quite a few debutants in the St. Pete race participating for various teams, and while a few managed podium finishes, the 23-year-old, on her end, recorded a decent 14th-place finish, securing 16 points for HMD Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback