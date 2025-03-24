Hailie Deegan’s mom flexes her toned abs in her “morning gym sesh” with husband Brian Deegan

Hailie Deegan’s mom, Marissa, shared a photo of her toned abs following a gym session alongside her husband. The 47-year-old internet personality is married to former motocross and off-road truck racing driver Brian Deegan.

The mother of three, who appeared to be enjoying some time off with her family at the Alys Beach resort, flaunted her abs with her husband in a photo she posted on her social media.

Sharing on her Instagram story, Hailie Deegan’s mom posted a snapshot with the caption:

“Morning gym sesh @alysbeach,” while tagging her husband, Brian.

Hailie Deegan’s mother, Marissa shared flexed her ab on social media. Image: @marissadeegan via Instagram

Marissa and her husband play active roles in managing the racing careers of their three children. While her husband is primarily focused on the coaching and mentoring aspects of their careers, the internet personality largely handles the organizational and management side of things, as described in a video shared on their YouTube channel.

Married in 2003, the couple have three children, all of whom are heavily immersed in motorsport. While Hailie currently races in the Indy NXT series, Hudson and Haiden are involved in motocross.

Hailie Deegan’s mother, Marissa, is also reported to co-own Deegan Motorsports alongside her husband—an organization that is heavily involved in children’s racing programs.

Hailie Deegan soaks in the sun during Indy NXT break

Hailie Deegan also took time to soak in the sun as she enjoyed her time off from the race track. The former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver is currently competing in the Indy NXT series with HMD Motorsports.

The 23-year-old who recently switched to the American open-wheel racing series, visited the Rosemary Beach in Florida, where she took time to unwind. The California-born racer shared photos of her cycling on her Instagram story, before posting another where she was soaking up the sun.

Hailie Deegan shared photos of her time at the Rosemary beach in Florida. Images: @hailiedeegan via Instagram

The former dirt car racing driver has frequently heralded the spotlight following her switch to the IndyCar racing series. However, Hailie Deegan's much anticipated debut for her new team would not pan out as many would have hoped for as she could only muster up a 14th-place finish with her Brownsburg-based outfit.

Prior to her switch to the American open-wheel racing series, Deegan had spent time racing as a full-time driver for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. However, following a series of underwhelming showings, the 23-year-old was replaced by three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano. The two parties eventually parted ways just after 17 races together.

Deegan who boasts over 1.6 million followers on her Instagram will hope to experience a better stint through her Indy NXT career, starting with the next race at the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

