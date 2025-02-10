Hailie Deegan's mother shares an insider photo from her first time watching the Super Bowl

Hailie Deegan's mom Marissa took to Instagram on February 9th and shared a story of the Deegan family watching the 2025 Super Bowl. As per Marissa Deegan's caption, she was watching the Marquee NFL event for the first time ever.

Marissa Deegan is the wife of legendary Motocross rider Brian Deegan and is the mother of Haiden and Hailie Deegan. Marissa shared a picture of the whole family lounging on the couch with the Super Bowl playing on the TV. The photo included Brian, Marissa, Haiden and Hudson Deegan.

Hailie, however, wasn't present in the picture. Marissa was dressed in a black t-shirt and bottom whereas Brian was in an all-navy outfit. As Hailie’s mother shared the picture on Instagram, the caption read:

“Watching my first ever Super Bowl game. House of boys”

The 2025 Super Bowl was the 59th running of the event as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs came into the match as the defending champions with the hopes of accomplishing a three-peat.

Unfortunately, an utterly dominating first-half performance followed by a solid second-half performance guaranteed The Eagles the win. The match was held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and the final scoreline was 40-22 in favor of the Eagles.

Hailie Deegan will be racing in the Indy NXT championship for the 2025 season after announcing the move away from the world of stock car racing last year. Deegan only made her open-wheel racing debut in the second half of 2024 when she drove the Toney Development Driver team’s FR car for the final two races.

Ever since the announcement was made, Hailie Deegan has been putting in the long hours at the track in the FR car.

Hailie Deegan “having a blast” as she prepares for her Indy NXT debut

Hailie Deegan signed with HMD Motorsport for the 2025 Indy NXT season. The two have participated in a couple of tests in the Indy NXT machine. Even during the off-season, Deegan kept practicing on the track. Detailing how it felt behind the wheel, Deegan said:

"Yeah, it's been so much fun, I have been really enjoying it. All the testing we have been getting and seat time, I feel like I have been learning so much, like there is so much to learn. But for me, like I have been having a blast doing it and just trying something new."

Deegan will make her Indy NXT debut at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2nd. Sophia Floersch also signed with HMD Motorsports to drive in the Indy NXT series for the 2025 season.

