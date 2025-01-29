Hailie Deegan sets 'realistic' expectations for unpredictable Indy NXT rookie season

After 17 races with AM Racing, in 2024, Hailie Deegan decided to part ways with the NASCAR Xfinity Series, she joined hands with HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series for the 2025 season. The 23-year-old has set "realistic" expectations for her rookie campaign in the open-wheel racing scene.

Deegan began her NASCAR career after emerging as a talent to watch out for. Notably, Deegan registered a 16th-place finish at Kansas Speedway - the best finish by a female on debut in the Gander Truck Series.

She then made the jump to the Xfinity Series with AM Racing but ended the deal prematurely due to financial struggles. Hailie Deegan was then spotted around IndyCar races in her meantime and has made the switch to Indy NXT for her 2025 racing campaign.

The 23-year-old has partnered up with HMD Motorsports and revealed the expectations she has for her season (via Associated Press):

"I feel like I’ve been learning so much and having a blast doing it. It’s just trying something new. It’s been a big change, but a fun one. I know I’m not going to go out there and win my first race. I’m realistic. I haven’t really set any finishing goals because I want to see how I do at the first race. I have no clue how everyone races. I have no clue how many wrecks there are going to be," Deegan said.

Deegan further added:

"I just don’t know what to expect because it’s all so new. I want to be competitive and I really want to see a big progression when I hit the ovals. As long as we constantly progress on the road courses and then we get to the ovals, that’s where I think my strong suit is going to be."

As unfortunate as it may appear, the main reason for her not pursuing her Xfinity Series career was financial struggles - a common reason for many drivers to end their racing careers prematurely.

Hailie Deegan details how the IndyCar-FOX Sports partnership helps young talent

Hailie Deegan at the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Source: Getty

The HMD Motorsports driver has made the step to Indy NXT without going through the junior ranks. This is seemingly an unordinary move, owing to her lack of experience behind an open-wheel racecar.

Hailie Deegan has revealed the reasoning behind this move and how the IndyCar-FOX deal has helped young talent like her earn a drive (via US Open Wheel Nation):

"I couldn’t run USF (Pro Championships) because no sponsor cares to pay for that when there’s not a great TV package. But when you have a great TV package, like FOX, it makes it a lot easier to sell," Deegan said.

The female driver is all set to make her debut at the inaugural race in St. Petersburg on March 2.

