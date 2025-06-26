Hailie Deegan shares a glimpse of 'the good life' ahead of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course run

HMD Motorsports' Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan posted a series of pictures on her Instagram. The pictures shared contained a glimpse of her 'good life'.

On June 26, the 23-year-old posted pictures from the Indy NXT Milwaukee Mile testing Day 1. The post uploaded by Deegan contained three pictures.

In the first picture, she can be seen getting ready to jump in the car. In the second picture, she appears to get her signature black helmet with the Monster Energy logo on it out of its bag, and in the final picture, her #38 car can be seen being prepared by the crew for her run.

She captioned the post,

"The good life 🏎️💨"

Hailie Deegan is currently gearing up for the upcoming race at Mid-Ohio, which will take place on July 6. She will be facing the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course for 35 laps.

As of right now, Hailie Deegan is the only woman to compete in the Indy NXT series. The 23-year-old switched from stock racing to open-wheel racing towards the end of the 2025 season after she failed to secure the sponsorship she needed to continue racing in the series. She also took part in the Xfinity series with AM Racing and was placed 32nd in the driver standings.

The Temecula native made her Indy NXT debut at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix held on March 2. Her debut race was off to a rough start as she qualified in 21st place for the race and finished the event in 14th place. She managed to capitalize on the Lap 1 incident.

Hailie Deegan opens up about the physical demands of Indy NXT Road Course racing

The former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan recently opened up about her race at the road course. She compared the road course with ovals in terms of how physically challenging they can be.

During the post-qualifying press conference at the World Wide Technology Raceway, held on June 16, Deegan spoke about the physically demanding road courses, while also highlighting that she had a conversation with former Indy NXT winner Jamie Chadwick for some advice on racing at the road course. She said, (via @INDYNXT on X)

"Yeah the ovals, I think from my perspective, I'm not as strong as a lot of people out here. I think I'm pretty small person generally. So definitely the physical side of things have been so hard for me on the road courses, so I've changed few things with the car." (0:30 onwards)

"I've actually been able to talk to Jamie Chadwick and pick her brain a little bit of things they did. And it definitely helped me a lot on the road courses. And I just feel like physically being able to hang on for long periods of time, so I feel like the ovals are way less physical than the road course. So I feel a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more in the game and especially being at a place like Gateway where I've raced before." Deegan added.

For the race held at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Hailie Deegan qualified in 10th place and finished the race in 16th place.

