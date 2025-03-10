Hailie Deegan shares pictures from “super fun weekend” with brother Haiden

Hailie Deegan recently shared photos from her weekend, which she spent watching her brother, Haiden Deegan, compete in the 2025 Indianapolis Supercross race. The Indy NXT rookie took time off to attend the event at Lucas Oil Stadium, cheering on her younger brother, who boasts multiple titles across various motocross series.

Haiden, who competes in the AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships, is a two-time 250cc SMX Champion and a one-time AMA Motocross 250cc Champion.

The HMD Motorsports driver took to social media to share a series of photos, including one alongside her brother in what appeared to be the aftermath of the race.

Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, she captioned:

“Super fun weekend in Indiana!! @monsterenergy”

It appeared to be a weekend well spent for Hailie Deegan, as her brother, whom she had come to cheer, clinched the holeshot in his Heat 1 West category and went on to finish in third place in the main event behind Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle.

While it could be considered a positive outing for the young Haiden at his motocross event, the same could not be said for Hailie, who made her debut in America’s open-wheel racing category at the 2025 Indy NXT St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The former IMSA driver could only manage a 14th-place finish in her debut.

Hailie Deegan speaks about her IndyCar debut

Hailie Deegan at the Indy NXT Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan shared her thoughts on racing in IndyCar following her Indy NXT debut at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The HMD Motorsports driver started the Florida race in 22nd but steadily worked her way through the grid to finish 14th.

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by motorsport journalist Dalton Hopkins, the American racer reflected on her overall experience while also admitting that IndyCar has been the toughest challenge of her career so far, largely due to the absence of power steering.

“I think overall, it was a fun experience. I had a blast. My goal for this weekend—I didn’t have this huge expectation, especially for this one, just cause the street course,” Deegan said.

"I didn't want to do anything to hurt the car and lose out on track time. I kind of went into this weekend about 95% cautiously aggressive, learn as much as I can. More so, use all the valuable time that I can to gain experience,” she added.

Touching on the intense and physically demanding nature of American open-wheel racing, Hailie Deegan remarked:

“This is by far the hardest form of racing I’ve ever been a part of. By ‘hardest,’ I mean physically—its very physically demanding. I definitely need to be in the gym as much as I can, which I have been for the last couple of months. But I think just keeping working at it, I can see the improvement myself.”

The 23-year-old, however, expressed optimism about achieving a better result at her next Indy NXT race at the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

