Hailie Deegan shares workout selfie as she gets 'back to work' after IndyNXT debut at St. Petersburg

HMD Motorsports driver, Hailie Deegan debuted at the Indy NXT by Firestone with Andretti Global on March 2 in St. Petersburg. She recently shared a workout selfie with her 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Ad

The former NASCAR driver's open-wheel debut at the Indy NXT didn't go as planned. Deegan was slow during the practice session and ended up qualifying in 22nd place but put the car in 14th place by the end of the race.

Hailie Deegan recently shared a workout selfie with her followers on her Instagram story.

"Back to work" the caption read.

Hailie Deegan shares a workout selfie via @hailiedeegan

The 23-year-old was seen sporting a grey cropped hoodie with black workout pants. She paired it with white ankle-high socks and white sneakers. Deegan tied her hair in a messy bun, had black headphones, and carried a black water bottle.

Ad

Trending

Before joining HMD Motorsports, Deegan raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series but had to leave after failing to secure sponsorships. She also participated in the ARCA Menards series, where she had three podium finishes.

Deegan is preparing for her next race, the Grand Prix of Alabama, also called Barber Motorsports Park, which will take place in Birmingham, Alabama from May 2-4.

When Hailie Deegan opened up about the hurdles she faced during her NASCAR tenure

Hailie Deegan at NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan made her open-wheel racing debut in St. Pete on March 2. Before this, she raced in NASCAR. During her tenure in stock car racing, she faced hurdles like gaining respect from her competitors.

Ad

In conversation with Forbes' Andy Frye in 2020, Deegan discussed how difficult it is for a newcomer to gain respect from competitors.

"I think that being a girl, it’s a little more difficult. But going into the stock car world without much pavement experience, I had to show that I could get some results and be about to run up front, battle with everyone else, win races and just be competitive. But it also comes from how you carry yourself off-track, how much work you put into your races. And what you do to prepare," Deegan said.

Ad

When Frye asked if she interacts with the other women in NASCAR about off-track stuff, Deegan replied:

"Usually when I talk with other drivers, it’s about past races, what they did, tips for different tracks, especially others in the Ford family. Main thing for me is that I talk the most with my teammates. I think the people you race with is where you can learn a lot—those people that you hangout with."

As of the start of the 2025 season, Hailie Deegan has comfortably adapted to the Indy NXT environment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback