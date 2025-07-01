Hailie Deegan spends her off-weekend recharging with Monster Energy and her buddy

HMD Motorsports' Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram. The pictures gave a glimpse into her off-weekend.

On June 30, the Temecula native posted three pictures from her weekend-off getaway at a lake. In the first picture, she can be seen posing on a boat with her Pomeranian dog named Rambo and a can of Monster energy drink. On the second slide, she uploaded a picture of her dog with her friend in an off-roading vehicle, and on the third slide, she uploaded a selfie of herself and her dog in the lake. She captioned the post,

"Off-weekend lake day with my buddy 🤍"

She later shared the post on her Instagram story where she tagged her primary sponsor, Monster Energy.

Hailie Deegan's Instagram story via @hailiedeegan

Hailie Deegan remains the only female driver to compete in Indy NXT for this season after Sophia Floersch exited the series. The 23-year-old switched to open-wheel racing from stock racing after she failed to secure the sponsorship she needed to progress further in the series. She had also participated in the Xfinity Series with AM Racing, where she finished in 32nd place in the standings.

The former NASCAR driver made her debut in the IndyCar developmental series at the St.Petersburg Grand Prix held earlier his year. She had a rough start to her open-wheel racing career as she qualified in 21st place and managed to finish in 14th place after the lap one incident.

Hailie Deegan opens up about "family money" claims to boost her IndyCar career

Hailie Deegan recently spoke about staying away from asking for help from her family to fund her racing career. With her family being well-known in the motorsport world, many expected her to have a smooth sailing journey into the racing scene.

Many people believed that the 23-year-old had an easier time getting into racing as she did not have to face the issues with regard to finances. However, the Temecula native revealed that she funds her own racing career. She told IndyStar,

"People don't realize how hard it is to bring in sponsors. My dad was highly successful on the two-wheel side of motorsports, which is about two zeros less than what you need to be in four-wheel motorsports. I'm all sponsor-funded. It is not driven by family money whatsoever. Yes, I have the family name, but my parents haven't contributed financially to my racing for a long, long time."

"That's why I've used my social media to bring another value to the table. I could sell a primary sponsorship for a race, but also backend 10 Instagram posts that kind of offsets the price and makes it more favorable for my sponsor. So they both work hand in hand for me."

Hailie Deegan is very active on her social media accounts. She also has her own YouTube channel where she uploads vlogs from her races and other adventures.

