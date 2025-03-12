Hailie Deegan teases 'big project' due for launch next week in latest IG update

Hailie Deegan made her IndyCar debut at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2. On March 10, the HMD Motorsports driver teased an upcoming project via her social media handle.

Deegan has competed in NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series before switching to open-wheel racing after she could not secure the required sponsorship to continue racing in the Xfinity Series. Before that, the California native had competed in the ARCA Menards Series, where she achieved 21 top-10 finishes.

On March 10, Deegan posted an Instagram Story, hinting at an upcoming project with the caption:

"Working on a big project that I'll be launching next week! Stay tuned 👀"

Hailie Deegan teases a project via @hailiedeegan

In the photo, Deegan is pictured standing beside her #38 Indy NXT HMD Motorsports car.

After a modest NASCAR career, which included a brief 17-race stint with AM Racing in the Xfinity Series, Deegan made the switch to single seater racing and signed for HMD Motorsports in October last year.

She debuted in the IndyCar development series, Indy NXT, earlier this month at St. Petersburg. Her debut was a mixed bag, as she struggled during practice sessions and qualified in 22nd place, but managed to chalk up a 14th place finish in her debut race in the American Open Wheel racing series.

Hailie Deegan opens up about staying authentic on social media

Hailie Deegan debuted her open-wheel racing career at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. Besides racing, Hailie Deegan is also known for her presence on social media, and has her own YouTube channel with 597K subscribers, as well as 1.6 Million followers on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine this year, Deegan opened up on how being exposed to social media platforms helped her become comfortable in front of the camera and remain authentic.

"[I think] there's a lot of influencer people out there who put on a persona when they're being filmed because they did grow up with a normal childhood. And so they feel like for social media, they almost have to try to be either over the top or different person, But with all of us, that was normal. Everyone was always filming. It was totally fine. You'd just be how you are normally," Deegan said.

Expressing gratitude to her parents who set up their social media accounts at an early age, she added:

"My parents started our accounts when we were young, so we could have those names on the accounts and everything and they would just progressively all grow together."

Deegan is currently preparing for the upcoming Grand Prix of Alabama, also known as Barber Motorsports Park, with the main race taking place on May 4 in Birmingham, Alabama. The 23-year-old will look to improve from her performance at the Firestone Grand Prix after signing for HMD Motorsports in October last year.

