"Hats off to Roger Penske": IndyCar legend Al Unser Jr. on IndyCar and the Indy 500 growth

The former racing driver, Al Unser Jr., has shared his thoughts on the growth of IndyCar and the iconic Indy 500. He made an appearance on the Pit Pass Indy Podcast (Spotify) and sounded upbeat about the sport as a whole.

In line with this, the 63-year-old was asked to talk about next month's 2025 Indy 500, and he had the following to say:

"Yeah, it's great, what Roger Penske has done for the sport is just amazing. I knew it was only just a matter of time for him to polish this thing up, IndyCar racing and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So, hats off to Roger and the whole Penske family for really truly helping the sport of IndyCar racing," said Al Unser Jr. (10:49 onwards).

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most well-known events in all of motorsports. The race is a much-anticipated event on the race calendar every year, and courtesy of Roger Penske's efforts as IndyCar's owner, the sport is currently in a good place in terms of popularity among the fans. Next month's Indy 500 is expected to be a jam-packed event.

Roger Penske's IndyCar team managed a P5 finish in Long Beach

While Al Unser Jr. has talked up Roger Penske for his efforts toward America's highest class of open-wheel racing, the latter's IndyCar outfit (Team Penske) managed a fruitful outing in last week's Round 3 of the ongoing 2025 season.

Team Penske managed to secure an impressive fifth-place finish courtesy of the heroics of the two-time IndyCar champion, Will Power. The 44-year-old was on song in the 90-lap race and thus put forth a tremendous showing.

In line with this, Power wrote the following via his various social media handles.

"𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟓! Solid race today. Lots of passing, good strategy calls, and our best result of the year so far. The @Verizon Chevy felt strong, and the boys did a great job all weekend," Power wrote.

Will Power has been competing in IndyCar since the 2008 season. He has so far managed to amass 42 race wins, 99 podiums, and 64 pole positions in his 272 outings.

Power ended the 2024 season in fourth place in the drivers' standings for Roger Penske's team, and considering this, he will eye a better finish this year.

The veteran driver is currently in ninth place in the standings with 63 points to his name. Next up on the IndyCar race calendar is Round 4, the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

