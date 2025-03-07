“Having a blast”: Josef Newgarden speaks out after launching Indy 500 tickets and flying home to Nashville

Josef Newgarden has shared his reaction after unveiling his special-themed Indianapolis 500 tickets while visiting his hometown of Nashville. The 34-year-old has cemented himself as a key figure in the event’s history, having secured back-to-back Indy 500 victories in 2023 and 2024.

The 2025 edition of the prestigious race, often referred to as the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing," is set to take place on May 25 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ahead of the event, Newgarden treated the IndyCar community to the launch of a commemorative race day ticket.

Taking to his Instagram, the Team Penske driver showcased the ticket, which features an image of him celebrating his consecutive victories, along with the caption, "Back 2 Back."

Shortly after, Josef Newgarden provided further updates via his Instagram story, sharing his excitement about the special ticket release. In a video, the two-time Indy 500 champion said:

"Hey everybody, it’s Josef here! We are at the Indianapolis International Airport… [I need somebody to help me say that because I just can't say that properly.] But we're taking a flight to Nashville, my hometown.

"It’s great—we have revealed the tickets over there. We have some people flying with us, having a blast, and we get to go home. Check out the ticket if you haven't seen it—it looks really cool! It celebrates the back-to-back, from not only from last year but the year before. I think the team did incredible. Can't wait for May—let’s go!"

Josef Newgarden recently launched the special tickets for the 2025 Indy 500. Image: @josefnewgarden via Instagram

The 2025 Indy 500 will mark the 109th running of the legendary race. This edition is particularly special as it will be the first to feature hybrid energy recovery system powertrains. Josef Newgarden and Team Penske will enter the event as two-time defending champions, aiming to extend their dominance on the hallowed Indianapolis circuit.

Josef Newgarden speaks about possibly winning third IndyCar series title

Josef Newgarden during the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden has recently touched on the prospect of clinching what would be his third IndyCar Series title this year. The Nashville-born driver, who had to settle for third place at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix, detailed how he approaches every race with a ‘warrior’ mentality and a desire to improve.

Speaking in an interview by FOX Sports, the former Ed Carpenter Racing driver explained that he still carries the same attitude from his previous championship-winning seasons as he continues his pursuit of an elusive third IndyCar Drivers' crown.

"I wake up every day trying to figure out how to do better … how to be a warrior when I step into the car and deliver the best result for my team," Newgarden said. "I want to do it as a team player, too. And I want to deliver it as a group effort."

The 34-year-old also reflected on how he would have loved to kick off the season with a victory—an outcome he narrowly missed due to a reported last-stint gearbox issue, which prevented him from overtaking Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou for the win.

Josef Newgarden will now aim to claim his first win of the 2025 campaign at the Grand Prix of Alabama in Barber Motorsports Park in Round two of the ongoing season.

