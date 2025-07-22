"Having a hard time getting over 1M on Fox": IndyCar fans have mixed feelings as 2025 Indy Toronto viewership becomes public

IndyCar fans shared their honest reactions after viewership numbers for the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto became public. Reporter Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal shared the viewership data in an X post.According to the report, the 90-lap race on the streets of Toronto averaged 734,000 viewers on FOX. The most recent comparable viewership number would be from the 2019 Indy Toronto, which had 504,000 viewers. That was the last time NBC, IndyCar's previous broadcasting partner, aired the race on linear TV, aka regular TV broadcasts.After that, NBC started broadcasting the Canada-based race on Peacock, its streaming platform. Viewership numbers for those years weren't made public after the events.Though the 2025 Indy Toronto became the most-watched edition of the race since 2012, when ABC recorded 1.129 million viewers, it was miles short of the one million mark. Fans voiced their concerns about the IndyCar-FOX partnership, which promised to deliver strong viewership numbers this year.One fan on X wrote:&quot;Having a hard time getting over 1M on FOX lol.&quot;Johnjohn @Johnjohn4210LINKHaving a hard time getting over 1M on FOX lol&quot;Something tells me both FOX and Indycar expected better numbers than this when they made the deal,&quot; wrote another.One user also brought in the NASCAR vs IndyCar debate, writing:&quot;Amazing how about a quarter of IndyCar's fan base seems to be dependent on if there’s a NASCAR race directly against it.&quot;Another fan slyly mocked the premier American open-wheel series, explaining that F1's three-week gap between two races was the reason for the rise in viewership for the Indy Toronto.&quot;F1 sits out too long and people get an itch for something to watch,&quot; they wrote.A separate set of fans chose to embrace the positive rather than lament the series' inability to cross the one million threshold.&quot;It will get better was lower on nbc the first year,&quot; one wrote&quot;A great number for an excellent race,&quot; another added.&quot;Good number considering the British Open was on at the same time. (Even if Scottie was winning by a mile),&quot; shared another fan.The Indy Toronto becomes the fifth race in a row to not hit the one million mark. The last IndyCar race to cross one million viewers was the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in mid-June, which was the third consecutive race after the Indy 500 and the Detroit GP to do so.While the TV viewership paints a somewhat negative picture, the in-person attendance for the Toronto race was through the roof.Will Power was blown away by fans filling the IndyCar grandstands on day one of the 2025 Indy Toronto weekendWill Power at the IndyCar's 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: GettyTeam Penske driver Will Power was taken aback by the reception on day one of the 2025 Indy Toronto. Fans flocked in thousands to meet the IndyCar drivers and witness practice 1 on Friday.After the session, Power spoke about the grand welcome for the series. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I was sitting there, I looked at the grandstands, (and) they were full. I was really impressed. Yeah, and the autograph session. How many people were there when we left? The line was massive. Yeah, good attendance so far. Very good.&quot;Juncos Hollinger Racing's Conor Daly described it as the biggest fan turnout the series has seen this year on a Friday of a race weekend.Andretti Global looked set to dominate the race weekend after two strong practice sessions and qualifying, where Colton Herta took pole. However, unexpected cautions flipped the race on its head.Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, who started in P10, won the race on the back of his team's strategic masterclass and his supreme race-craft.